Lewis Whitham celebrates a goal with delighted Liversedge manager Jonathan Rimmington. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

PICTURE GALLERY: Liversedge FC beat promotion rivals Cleethorpes Town 5-0

Liversedge FC sent out a message to their title rivals as they produced a fantastic display against Cleethorpes Town in their latest Pitching In Northern Premier League East game - and photographer Bruce Fitzgerald was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 8:48 pm

Up against opponents who came into the game in third place and unbeaten in 2022, Jonathan Rimmington's men were tested in the first half before they ran away with the game after the break to record a 5-0 victory.

Despite the win they stay in second place, a point behind Marske United, but have a game in hand.

Scorers were Lewis Whitham (two), Ben Atkinson, Alfie Raw, with a penalty, and Paul Walker.

More on the game in Thursday's edition of the Spenborough Guardian, but here's a look at Bruce's pictures from the game.

1. Goal celebration

Liversedge players celebrate one of Lewis Whitham's goals against Cleethorpes Town. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

2. Dragged down

Liversedge's Ben Atkinson is dragged down by Jordan Cooke. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald.

3. Shooting star

Goal scorer Ben Atkinson gets a shot in for Liversedge. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

4. Challenging

Ollie Fearon competes for the ball with Cleethorpes Town's Josh Smaller. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

