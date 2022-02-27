PICTURE GALLERY: Liversedge FC beat promotion rivals Cleethorpes Town 5-0

Up against opponents who came into the game in third place and unbeaten in 2022, Jonathan Rimmington's men were tested in the first half before they ran away with the game after the break to record a 5-0 victory.
Despite the win they stay in second place, a point behind Marske United, but have a game in hand.
Scorers were Lewis Whitham (two), Ben Atkinson, Alfie Raw, with a penalty, and Paul Walker.
More on the game in Thursday's edition of the Spenborough Guardian, but here's a look at Bruce's pictures from the game.
