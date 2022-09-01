Blank holiday for Liversedge FC in Pitching In Northern Premier League
Liversedge FC are still looking for their first home win after failing to find the target in their latest game in the Northern Premier League.
Jonathan Rimmington’s men have now lost all three of their matches at their Clayborn Stadium so far this season with their transition to the Premier proving problematic in the early weeks.
The latest setback came with a 1-0 defeat to Stalybridge Celtic, which followed on from home losses to Morpeth Town and Ashton United.
And with Sedge also going down 2-0 away to Radcliffe Borough last Saturday they have now lost four of their first six matches since promotion to the top flight and have just four points to show for their efforts.
Celtic had picked up five points from their first five matches, but proved a tough nut to crack as they defended well on their trip to the Clayborn. When their backline was breached in the first half their keeper made a superb save, denying Casey Stewart with a flying effort after the home player sent in a curling shot from the edge of the box.
Both teams looked dangerous going forward, but the game remained scoreless at the break.
James Walshaw saw an effort deflected wide in the second half, but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock on 64 minutes when Matty Liptrott finished a good move.
Sedge tried to hit back with Connor Smythe and Josh Barrett putting in dangerous crosses, but it was not their day.
It was tough going two days earlier at Radcliffe with Liversedge up against it after they had Kurt Harris sent-off 10 minutes into the second half.
They were still level and looking set to bring back a point, though, until goals in the last 13 minutes from Jake Thompson and Luca Navarro gave the hosts victory.
Liversedge take a break from the league this Saturday when they enter the Emirates FA Cup at the first qualifying round stage and host Glossop North End. They are also in action next Tuesday at home to Atherton Collieries, unless a cup replay is needed.