Woodlands are champions again but it's relegation for Cleckheaton

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For defending champions Woodlands it was success again as they clinched another Premier Division crown. But for Cleckheaton it was bitter disappointment as they have been relegated into Division One.

Woodlands secured their third successive league title with a four-wicket success against Pudsey St Lawrence.

For much of the season they have been in second place, but a well timed run of victories has seen Woodlands rise to the top again.

Ethan Lee on his way to making 93 for Cleckheaton against Ossett. Picture: Jim Fitton

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their ultimately deciding match Tom Clee, with 64no, and Muhammad Bilal, who blasted five sixes and four fours while making 54 from just 24 balls, brought them home past Pudsey’s 196-9 score with 9.1 overs to spare.In St Lawrence’s innings, skipper Brad Schmulian did most to restrict them when taking 4-40.

Cleckheaton’s relegation was confirmed when they suffered a 10-wicket defeat at home to Ossett.

They will go down with Batley despite seemingly putting up a good fight when batting first and posting a 236-4 score with Ethan Lee hitting 12 fours in a knock of 93 and joining with Richard Pyrah (70) for a 148-run third wicket stand. Captain Michael Nicholson also contributed a brisk 37no.

Ossett, however, made surprisingly light work of reaching their target as openers Nick Connolly (117no) and Marcus Walmsley (103no) shared an unbroken stand of 239.

Cleckheaton batsman Richard Pyrah compiled 70, but it proved in vain as his side lost to Ossett and were relegated. Picture: Jim Fitton

Ben Kohler-Cadmore smashed four sixes and 19 fours as he he hit 124 in Hanging Heaton’s 245-run win over Methley.

With Callum Geldart hitting 66, Nick Lindley 59 and Callum Bethel 50 Heaton posted the Premier Division’s highest total of the season as they reached 423-9.Methley were all out for 178 in reply with Josh Wheatley (4-32) and Bethel (3-33) the pick of the Heaton bowlers.

Already relegated Batley went down by seven wickets to Farsley.

Dan Revis took 6-39 as Batley were bowled out for 180 and followed up by making an unbeaten 77.

Yasir Ali top scored for Batley with 50 while Muhammad Hafeez hit 46 and Kasir Maroof 37.

Liversedge clinched the Division Three championship when they made it 19 wins from 20 matches with a 175-run success against Rodley.

Parvaise Khan (87), Wajid Hussain (52) and Shoaib Rahman (42) batted well as they made 283 before bowling Rodley out for 105 with Khan taking 3-27 and James Lunn 3-15.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow and Scholes are battling it out to join Liversedge in Division Two and both won.

Second-placed Heckmondwike enjoyed a comfortable 160-run win over Altofts.

Wajid Hussain (61) top scored while Nikhil Thakur hit 44, Paul Cooper 37 and Usman Qureshi 33 in a 290 total. Altofts were then bowled out for 130, Qureshi taking 3-0.

Scholes are 14 points behind in third, but showed they have not given up hope of an immediate return to Division Two with a 168-run win over Brighouse.