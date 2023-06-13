Yousaf Baber is ton-up star as Cleckheaton maintain promotion challenge

Baber hit his second successive century as he made 137 out of Cleckheaton’s 309-7 total before they went on to complete a 174-run win over Undercliffe.

Baber smashed five sixes and 19 fours and is currently the league’s leading run scorer after making a superb start to the campaign for a team eager to bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt following relegation last year.

Michael Nicholson (48), Waleed Akhtar (47) and Ethan Lee (34) all weighed in with further runs for Cleckheaton, who sit in second place, 12 points behind leaders Batley.

In-form Yousaf Baber hit a century in Cleckheaton's win over Undercliffe.

Undercliffe were all out for 135 with James Stansfield (4-16) leading the cleckheaton attack.

There were runs galore in Gomersal’s Division One match at home to Morley, but they lost by five wickets despite making 315-6.

Defeat was particularly tough on opener Fergus McKenna who hit 13 fours and four sixes in a knock of 109.

Jonathan Boynton (53no), Shabir Rashid (45), Lewis Edmond (37) and Richard Wear (26) all contributed to a big score, but Morley chased the runs down to win with 15 balls to spare.

Andrew Gale hit an unbeaten 103 from 69 balls as Hartshead Moor sailed to a nine-wicket victory over Keighley to go top of Division Two on net run rate.

Keighley’s 208 had looked a decent score, but Moor made light work of their chase with former Yorkshire star Gale joined by Chris Wynd (85) in an unbroken 202-run stand.

Moin Hussain (4-46) and Lewis Lomax (4-44) were the pick of Moor’s bowlers.

Qamar Shahzad (77no) and Paul Cooper (37no) steered Heckmondwike & Carlinghow to a five-wicket win over Crossflatts who made 204.

Muhammad Shahnawaz (3-35) and Surender Singh (3-51) had been the pick of the bowlers.

Liversedge went down by 75 runs to Hunslet Nelson as they were all out for 175 in reply to 257-9.

Quadratullah Azizi (3-49) and Parvaise Khan (3-83) led the Liversedge bowling. Big-hitting Azizi followed up by smashing 49 from just 20 balls. Australian Bryson Nicholls (35) was the next highest scorer as Alastair Finn (4-65) and Sam Thewlis (3-58) wrapped up victory for Nelson.

Opener Corey Roebuck hit a sparkling 151 as Spen Victoria beat Windhill & Daisy Hill by 154 runs to return to the top of the Division Three table.

Roebuck’s innings contained 22 fours and a six as he dominated his side’s score of 247-9.

Windhill were dismissed for 93 in reply with James Russell (6-47) and Mohammad Hassan (3-14) doing most of the damage.

Scholes lost top spot after they went down by 65 runs to Wakefield St Michael’s.

