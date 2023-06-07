Andrew Gale and Josh Marsden lead way as Hartshead Moor keep pressure on leaders

With Gale hitting nine fours and two sixes in his 70 and Marsden smashing four sixes and seven fours as he made 66, second-placed Moor were able to reach 227-8 off their 50 overs and went on to win by 67 runs.

Lightcliffe were all out for 160 in reply as Australian Leo Montiet claimed 3-40 and Lewis Lomax 3-53.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow beat Buttershaw St Paul’s despite only making 160 with extras at 24 representing the top contribution.

The bowlers responded to their challenge as they shot St Paul’s out for just 75 to complete an 85-run victory. Surender Singh (4-22), Kamran Khan (3-50) and Muhammad Shahnawaz (2-2) did the damage.

Liversedge went down by five wickets after being bowled out for 123 by Bowling Old Lane.

Imran Dawood (43) top scored with Quadratullah Azizi hitting 24 and Bryson Nicholls 21.

Cleckheaton are the new Division One leaders after their overseas player Yousaf Baber produced another superb contribution to help them chase down Morley’s 252-8 to win by seven wickets.

Baber led the way with 151 as he tore into the home bowling to smash five sixes and 21 fours and shared a third wicket stand of 218 with ex-Yorkshire player Richard Pyrah (69no).

Lachlan Doidge (4-82) had earlier been the pick of the Cleckheaton bowlers.

Gomersal went down by nine wickets to fourth-placed Yeadon as they were skittled out for only 64 with Lewis Edmond (19) top scoring.

James Lord’s century enabled Adwalton to inflict a third straight defeat on Spen Victoria in Division Three.

Two sixes and 15 fours punctuated Lord’s 115 as he helped his side to post a 270-9 score with Niall Phayer taking 3-25. Spen were all out for 186 despite contributions from Paolo Girardi (38) and Corey Roebuck (32).

Experienced duo Mally Nicholson (47) and James Stansfield (46no) helped Cleckheaton chase down a Yeadon total of 160 to win a Priestley Cup tie by four wickets.