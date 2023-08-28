Woodlands made to wait for Bradford League title with defeat to Townville

With just seven more points required from their remaining two games at home to Farsley and away at Hanging Heaton it is just a matter of time before the title is secured, but it was not done so against a Townville side that has maintained its challenge well and won by six wickets in a rain-affected contest.

Kieran Collins (64), Tim Jackson (50) and Scott Richardson (26) helped Woodlands to post a 231 total as they batted out their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain saw Townville given a DLS revised target of 137 in 20 overs and they reached their target with 22 balls to spare with skipper Jack Hughes (40no) leading them home.

Tim Jackson on his way to a half century for Woodlands at Townville. Photo by Scott Merrylees

At the other end of the table Hanging Heaton continued their fight to avoid relegation with a second successive win as they beat Bankfoot by eight wickets.

They remain second from bottom – seven points behind Pudsey Congs and 20 behind Methley – and still have a tough job on their hands with remaining games against Townville and Woodlands, but have given themselves a fighting chance after Bradley Wood hit 16 fours and four sixes in an unbeaten 115 to see them home.

They were able to chase down a DLS target of 199 from 38 overs to win with 20 balls to spare as Nick Lindley (37) and Mustafa Rafique (26) backed up Wood’s effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bankfoot had made 184-8 in 38 overs with James Byrne taking 4-45.

Nasir Totakhil took 5-33 as Batley pulled off an exciting two-run win at Sandal in Division One.

They were able to defend a 123 total, which owed much to the efforts of skipper Roheil Hussain (38) and Kasir Maroof (34) as they brought about a rescue from 46-7.

Birstall’s 10-wicket victory over East Ardsley all but confirmed their opponents’ relegation to Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waqas Khan (5-17), Dave McCallum (3-4) and Andrew Robertson (2-10) combined to dismiss for Ardsley for only 34 then openers Eric Austin (19no) and Noah Chapman (17no) guided Birstall home without the loss of a wicket.

East Bierley were bowled out for 91 as they lost by eight wickets to Yeadon.