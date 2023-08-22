Brad Schmulian’s men were left stunned by Bradford League rivals New Farnley as they were shot out for only 84 on the way to a seven-wicket defeat in a final played at Methley’s Little Church Lane ground.

Farnley lifted the trophy for the third successive year and showed their determination to win again right from the outset.

Schmulian chose to bat first after winning the toss, but he was soon left regretting the decision as Farnley pace bowlers Alex Lilley and Usman Arshad set about reducing them to 12-4 with Tim Jackson, Schmulian, Tom Clee and Kieran Collins all back in the pavilion.

Muhammad Bilal hit 19 runs and took two wickets for Woodlands in their losing Heavy Woollen Cup final against New Farnley.

The tone for the Woodlands innings was set in the first over when Jackson, who has enjoyed a fine season, was caught behind off Lilley without scoring.

Arshad then dismissed danger man Schmulian for one, a day after he had made an unbeaten century in a league game.

Opener Liam Collins and wicketkeeper Greg Finn tried to begin a recovery, but the latter was well caught to give Arshad his third wicket and it was 33-5.

Collins’ resistance was broken after he had made 19 and although big-hitting Muhammad Bilal smashed a six and a four he too fell for 19 and Woodlands were all out for 84.