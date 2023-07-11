Woodlands' Lord's dream ended with ECB National Club Championship defeat to Richmondshire

The result was influenced by DLS after rain took 13 overs out of the game and gave Richmondshire a target of 127 in 27 overs, which they achieved with eight balls to spare.

Woodlands had elected to bat first and made 206-9 in their 40 overs as opener Tim Jackson (63) top scored with support from Kieran Collins (31), Scott Richardson (28no) and Tom Clee (22).

Saturday’s Gordon Rigg Bradford League games were also rain affected, but Premier leaders Woodlands were able to squeeze home for a one-wicket win over Pudsey St Lawrence.

Woodlands opener Tim Jackson scored 63 in vain in their fourth round ECB National Club Championship tie.

Set 115 from 21 overs, they collapsed from 60-2 to 103-9, but last pair Kez Ahmed (6no) and Jak Murphy (10no) got them over the line with two balls to spare.

Pudsey had only been able to reach 73-2 in 21.3 overs in their innings when the rain came down.

There was a surprise result elsewhere in the Premier when bottom team Hanging Heaton defeated title challengers New Farnley by 85 runs.

In only their second league win of the season Max Chappell (5-13) was their hero as New Farnley lost their last six wickets for 16 to be bowled out for 116 when chasing a revised target of 202 from 39 overs.

Adam Patel (47), Callum Geldart (33, James Byrne (30) and Mustafa Rafique (27) helped Hanging Heaton to make 200-9 in 39 overs.

Nasir Jamal (4-43) and Nasir Totakhil (3-47) helped Batley bowl out Birstall for 151 to complete a 92-run win in their Division One match.

Alex Drake (37no) was the top scorer while Henry Pearson hit 33 after earlier taking 4-70 as Batley scored 233-7.

