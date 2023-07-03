Sam Frankland and Tom Clee lead way as Woodlands win through to Heavy Woollen Cup final

In control from start to finish, they strolled to a massive 237-run victory.

Opener Sam Frankland set Woodlands on the way with a knock of 98 from 99 balls, including 15 fours and a six.

Tim Jackson (33) and Brad Schmulian (39) gave him support in stands of 90 and 77 for the first two wickets then Tom Clee blasted five sixes and seven fours as he made 81 from 51 deliveries.

Opener Sam Frankland scored 98 for Woodlands in their Heavy Woollen Cup semi.

The eventual 326-7 total proved well out of reach for Beckwithshaw as they were all out for just 89, Schmulian (5-27) and Elliot Richardson (3-17) being their main destroyers.

Woodlands will now play either holders New Farnley or Huddersfield League side Scholes in the final at Methley on Sunday, August 20.

In the Gordon Rigg Bradford League it was business as usual for Premier leaders Woodlands as they beat Pudsey Congs by 70 runs to move 33 points clear of second-placed Townville.

The batting again paved the way as openers Jackson (63) and Frankland (54) put on 100 for the first wicket then Schmulian hit an unbeaten 80 as a total of 283-6 was posted.

Congs were all out for 213 in reply as Schmulian followed up his batting exploits with 6-61 and Richardson claimed 3-40.

Hanging Heaton remain 10 points adrift at the bottom of the Premier after they were shot out for 98 and lost by eight wickets to Pudsey St Lawrence.

Birstall ended their losing run in Division One with a 21-run win over East Bierley.

Dominic Cleghorn made 47 as Birstall scored 183 before dismissing Bierley for 161.

Nisar Ahmad (3-41) was the best of the Bierley bowlers while opener Sam Gatenby (53) made their only contribution of note with the bat as they were dismissed for 161 with Richard Pearson taking 4-10.

Batley’s early season promise appears to be evaporating as they lost by 56 runs to Undercliffe.

Although Nasir Jamal claimed 3-46 the other bowlers were unable to make much of an impact as Undercliffe posted 250-4.

Aadam Hussain (48), Arbaab Hussain (45) and Roheil Hussain (33) battled hard in Batley’s response, but they were all out for 189.

Division Two leaders Hopton Mills beat Bowling Old Lane by 57 runs after batting first and making 196-9.