Woodlands ease into Priestley Cup semis as revised target presents no problems

​Woodlands breezed into the semi-finals of the Gordon Rigg Priestley Cup when they defeated lower division opponents Morley by eight wickets in a rain affected tie.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST

In fine weather to begin with Morley batted first and made 181 as Kez Ahmed (4-34) and Tom Clee (3-37) did most to restrict them.

A rain delay then left Woodlands wanting a revised target of 123 from 29 over and they were able to cruise home with eight wickets in hand, Sam Frankland (42no), Kieran Collins (33) and Brad Schmulian (29) leading the way.

In the Gordon Rigg Bradford League Woodlands have a 31-point lead in the Premier after their 56-run win over bottom side Hanging Heaton.

Muhammad Bilal claimed four wickets as Woodlands beat Hanging Heaton in the Bradford Premier League. Picture: Steve RidingMuhammad Bilal claimed four wickets as Woodlands beat Hanging Heaton in the Bradford Premier League. Picture: Steve Riding
Half centuries from Greg Finn (64no) and Sam Frankland (55) helped them to a score of 275-7. Elliot Richardson also contributed 36no while Nick Lindley (3-65) was the pick of the Heaton bowlers.

Overseas player Gagan Vats came up with his second successive half century to lead Heaton’s reply, but despite his 59 and 49 from Bradley Wood they were all out for 219. Muhammad Bilal (4-57) and Ahmed (3-65) did most to restrict them.

A late assault from Umar Abbas could not quite get East Bierley over the line in their Division One game at Undercliffe.

Abbas smashed 10 sixes and nine fours in an unbeaten 116 from 68 balls, but his side were all out for 206 in reply to 246.

Nisar Ahmad (5-58) was Bierley best bowler.

Batley’s promotion hopes were dented by a five-wicket defeat at Morley after they were bowled out for 162 with Danyaal Hussain and Umar Farooq both hitting 41.

Nasir Totakhil and Zahid Mahmood both took two wickets for Batley.

