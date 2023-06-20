Woodlands continue national progress as Brad Schmulian leads way with Muhammad Bilal

After reaching this stage for the second year in succession they will now face former winners Richmondshire at home.

Skipper Brad Schmulian and all-rounder Muhammad Bilal were key figures again for Woodlands as they made it through to the national stage of the competition.

Schmulian top scored with 66, including 11 fours, and with Kieran Collins contributing 48 and Tim Jackson 36 Woodlands were able to post a 258 toal.

Brad Schmulian was among the runs again in league and cup ties for Woodlands.

Doncaster were then quickly reduced to 28-6 in their reply and although James Dobson (42no) put up some resistance they were all out for 104 with Bilal (5-24) doing much of the damage.

In the Gordon Rigg Bradford League Premier a day earlier Schmulian was in great form again, hitting an unbeaten 117, including 15 fours and a six, as his side recording a 61-run win over Farsley.

Jackson (45) and Scott Richardson (31) also contributed in a 262-8 total made from 41 overs.

Farsley had a revised target of 260 from 41 overs, but were all out for 198 with Kez Ahmed taking 5-64 and Bilal 3-35.

Hanging Heaton remain at the bottom after a 72-run defeat to Townville who made 338-8 batting first with Muhammad Hafeez taking 3-84 and Callum Geldart 3-21.

A rain delay meant a DLS target of 311 from 44 overs and although Heaton never looked likely to win they did manage to collect maximum batting in finishing on 238-9.

Overseas player Gagan Vats made 57 on his debut and Hafeez (39no) shared an unbroken last wicket stand of 65 with Max Chappell (24no).

Batley lost top spot in Division One as they went down by six wickets to Yeadon.

Nasir Totakhil hit 62 and Umar Farooq 32no, but their 170-7 score from 39 overs was not enough.

East Bierley’s promotion hopes also took a knock with a five-wicket loss to Morley.