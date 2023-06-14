Bradford Cricket League round-up: Batley take over top spot in Division One
First up was a 98-run win over Sandal followed by a 14-run success in a much closer game against previous leaders Undercliffe.
Against Sandal it was Aadam Hussain who played the starring role, cracking 13 fours and a six in a knock of 94 that helped Batley post a 246-7 total.
Roheil Hussain also hit 40 and Daanyaal Hussain 38 before Sandal were dismissed for 148 with Nasir Jamal claiming 4-29 and Nasir Totakhil 4-41.
Batley batted first again when they took on Undercliffe and made 266 thanks to the efforts of Nikash Khan (81), Aadam Hussain (62) and Abaab Hussain (36).
Undercliffe had a good go in their reply, but were all out for 252 with Arbaab Hussain (4-72) and Totakhil (3-40) securing another 20 points for Batley.
Superb bowling from Nisar Ahmad helped third-placed East Bierley to maintain their challenge with a 24-run win over Yeadon.
Quick bowler Ahmad claimed 7-34 as Yeadon were all out for 183 in reply to Bierley’s 207, which had included contributions from Sam Gatenby (56), Ahmad (27) and Tom Burton (24).
Birstall were all out for 163 as they lost by 25 runs to East Ardsley.
None of their batsmen were able to go on after making starts in a disappointing effort that followed a decent display in the field, highlighted by Dave McCullum’s 4-16.
Hanging Heaton dropped to the bottom of the Premier Division following a 130-run defeat to fellow strugglers Bankfoot.
After Bankfoot piled up 297-6, Hanging Heaton were always up against it and they were all out for 167 with opener Nick Lindley (47) top scoring and contributions from Bobby McFarlane (28) and Muhammad Hafeez (23no).