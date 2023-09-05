Woodlands clinch another Bradford League crown and relegate Hanging Heaton

Watch more videos on Shots!

After finally getting over the line by picking up sufficient bonus points in a 72-run defeat at Farsley they finished with a flourish a day later when beating Hanging Heaton by 94 runs and relegating them in the process.

With Woodlands stuttering in recent weeks they looked in brief danger of another loss as Heaton had them 29-3, but Kieran Collins led a recovery with his first century in the league.

His 101 included six sixes and five fours as he put on 121 for the fourth wicket with skipper Brad Schmulian (82) shared a fourth wicket stand of 121.

Woodlands show off the Bradford League Premier Division trophy they have won for a fourth consecutive time. Photo by Ray Spencer

Scott Richardson weighed in with an unbeaten 33 and the champions were able to reach 251-5.

Heaton were all out for 157 in their reply with Mustafa Rafique (46) top scoring and Tom Clee (4-76) and Elliot Richardson (3-54) doing much of the damage.

Woodlands had shown signs of nerves on Saturday as they lost to Farsley when all out for 160 in reply to 232.

Schmulian top scored with 49, but it was a struggle to get the points needed to clinch the title, especially as they were reduced to 115-8 before Kez Ahmed hit 29 and saw them past the 150 mark to secure the points needed.

Muhammad Bilal claimed 5-71 and Brad Schmulian 3-62 in Farsley’s innings.

Woodlands now begin their defence of the Yorkshire Premier Leagues title when away to North Yorkshire South Durham League champions Saltburn this Saturday.

Hanging Heaton’s chances of staying up were hanging by a thread after they ran into a batting storm in losing to third-placed Townville on Saturday.

Bowler Muhammad Hafeez was hit for six sixes in an over by Conor Harvey, who went on to score 55, while centuries from Jack Hughes (121) and Tom Brook (100) helped Townville to pile up 342-9 despite the efforts of Mustafa Rafique (4-93) and Max Chappell (3-80).

Heaton showed fight as they replied with 248-7 with Nick Lindley (53), Rafique (43) and Callum Geldart (37) top scoring.

Birstall eased relegation fears with back to back victories in Division One.

Henry Pearson made a valuable 59 as they overhauled Gomersal’s 157 total to win by two wickets.

Eric Austin also hit 26 while Waqas Khan (4-48) and David McCallum (4-35) were their best bowlers and Andy Gorrod (49) top scored for Gomersal who themselves are looking over their shoulders at the relegation spots.

On Saturday Birstall made Cleckheaton wait a day longer to celebrate the Division One title as they bowled them out for 165 and went on to win by eight wickets.

After good bowling by Pearson (5-41) and Andrew Robertson (3-53) paved the way an unbroken third wicket stand of 108 between Pearson (53no) and Rishi Limbechaya (52no) brought Birstall home.

East Bierley lost both their games and dropped down to eight place.

They went down by nine wickets to Undercliffe after being dismissed for 124, with Michael Flathers (37) top scoring.

A better batting effort saw 220 made against Morley, but they fell 81 runs short of Morley’s 301-8.

Dwayne Heke (53) and Umar Abbas (32) were the leading runmakers while Tom Burton returned figures of 4-74.

Nisar Totakhil led the way with 4-45 as Batley bowled out Yeadon for 119 to complete a 90-run victory.

An unbroken seventh wicket stand of 77 between Roheil Hussain (49no) and Kasir Maroof (37no) helped Batley build on the earlier efforts of Arbaab Hussain (45) to post a total of 209-6.

Batley also beat Morley by five wickets as Muhammad Tahir (54no) led them home past Morley’s 171.