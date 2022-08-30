Dewsbury Celtic need favour from Maroons to reach National Conference play-offs

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic found themselves 14-0 down inside 17 minutes after tries from Owen Jones-Barker, Ellis Dickinson and Jon Norman, the second of which Joe Dobson improved.

They rallied with Charlie Heaton’s conversions of touchdowns to Jordan Hirst and Lewis Teale to trail only 14-12 at the interval.

And when Jack Kelly crossed 11 minutes after the restart and Heaton added the extras, the Green & Whites looked set to register the win that would hoist them into sixth spot. But Beverley had other ideas, restoring parity with Jones-Barker’s try and winning it with Charlie Gay’s 72nd minute penalty.

To reach the play-offs Celtic must now beat Clock Face Miners in the last league game this Saturday and hope neighbours Dewsbury Moor Maroons do them a favour by beating sixth-placed Woolston Rovers.

Thornhill Trojans A came from behind for a 34-14 home win over Stanningley in Division Four of the Yorkshire Men’s League.

Stanningley were 10-0 up early, but Brad Llewellyn started the Trojans fightback with a try on 19 minutes and Nathan Lowther goaled.

Jake Hickling’s try five minutes later levelled the scores and Thornhill did not look back once they were in front through Llewellyn’s second try and Lowther’s second conversion.

Josh Taylor was next to go over early in the second half and Llewellyn goaled.