Paul Cooper is five star as Heckmondwike & Carlinghow spring Jack Hampshire Cup surprise

Paul Cooper was their match winner with 5-3 as Division Two team Sandal lost their last seven wickets for just four runs to be bowled out for 111.

Sandal looked well placed for victory when Keron Persaud (45) and Matthew Westwood (39) were together, but once they were parted the wickets tumbled and none of their other batsmen were able to reach double figures.

Cooper’s devastating four-over spell turned the game, but there was good bowling too from Heckmondwike’s Wasim Khaliq (2-19) and Muhammad Shahnawaz (2-17).

Heckmondwike had earlier owed much to Qamar Shahzad for having a score that was defendable.

They were reduced to 36-4 before recovering to post a 169 total with Shahzad digging in to score 56. Skipper Muhammad Shahnawaz (23) lent support.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow are the only remaining Division Three side in the Gordon Rigg Jack Hampshire Cup and have been handed a home tie in the semi-finals.

Their reward for beating Sandal is a home game with Northowram Fields on Sunday, July 17.