NCL round-up: Jamie Hartley has last word as Shaw Cross Sharks beat bottom of the table Eastmoor Dragons

Josh Pinder, Dec Tomlinson, Paul March and Ben Ripley all dotted down for a 22-0 interval lead then Brad Baines and Ripley added touchdowns by the hour.

Robbie Powell hit back for the Dragons, Danny Johnson improving, before Jamie Hartley had the last word for the Sharks, with Tomlinson adding his third goal. March had improved his own score.

Eastmoor’s Anton Porter was sent off on 77 minutes for alleged foul and abusive language towards the referee.

National Conference League round-up of reports from teams in our area.

Sharks host Hensingham this Saturday.

Batley Boys were narrowly beaten by Bentley for the second time this season in Division Three when they lost 14-6.

Both teams went into the contest seeking to avoid a third successive defeat and, until the last five minutes, the game was in the balance.

The home side was, at that stage, hanging on to an 8-6 lead, but they settled the issue when Danny Royle powered over and Jack Craswell kicked his first goal.

Batley, whose best performer was substitute Byron Weise, went behind when Johnny Marshall crossed on 15 minutes, but nudged ahead 10 minutes into the second period as Lewis Martin converted James Smith’s try.

Bentley, though, regained the advantage with a Sean Richards try on 65 minutes and there was no way back for Batley, who are now four points adrift of the play-off places, when Royle grabbed his clincher.

Batley have a tough task on their hands this Saturday when they are at home to leaders East Leeds.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons were unable to prevent Division Two leaders Heworth from doing the double over them as they lost 18-4.

The visitors, who have now gone 12 games without defeat, had to wait until the 37th minute to open the scoring, however, when Ben Dyson-Dent went over for the first try of the game. Danny Allen goaled to make it 6-0 at half-time.

Liam Jackson dotted down three minutes into the second half but, after Heworth’s Billy Sturdy had been sin-binned for a professional foul, Moor got off the mark through Kieran Hepworth.

The York outfit, though, sealed victory when Fergus Chapman crossed on 65 minutes and Allen added the extras.

The Maroons travel to play third-placed Crosfields this Saturday.

After their victory in South Leeds earlier in the year Dewsbury Celtic completed the double over Hunslet Warriors with a 38-6 home success headed up by a superb individual effort from Charlie Heaton who scored three tries and five goals.