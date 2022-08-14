Tempers boil over as Thornhill Trojans let lead slip on travel to Siddal

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was played in warm conditions and was very much a game of two halves. The Trojans were impressive in the first and built up a worthy 18-6 interval lead. However, whatever was said in the Siddal dressing room at half-time certainly made a difference as it seemed to be one way traffic after the break.

Unfortunately tempers boiled over right on full-time, resulting in the referee showing four red cards.

Thornhill started the game in impressive style with no indication of the capitulation that was to materialise in the second half. On their first attack Matthew Tebb scooted away to slice through the Siddal defence and score a try. Joel Gibson converted.

Thornhill Trojans let a first half lead slip as they were beaten by Siddal in the Premier Division of the National Conference League.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This domination was continued when with Thornhill attacking the Siddal try line, Matthew Tebb picked up the ball from the acting half position, sold a dummy and sped over for a try from 10 metres out.

As Tebb reflected on his second try of the game, Joel Gibson converted.

There was then a late challenge on Thornhill's Brad Llewellyn and as he got back to his feet the referee showed Siddal's Dominic Booth a yellow card.

The Trojans quickly took advantage of their extra man to build on their lead. Following the penalty a pass went out to Gibson and he initially juggled with the ball but once it was under control he set out a pass to the chasing Josh Clough. It was time to perfection and Clough charged over from five metres out for a try converted by Gibson.

Right on the stroke of half-time Siddal scored their first try of the game. This was created by a great run from Lewis Hosty.

Whether it was just poor defence from Thornhill as they stood back and let him run or a possibly crossing movement, the full-back's searching run in field from the wing found space and he stepped through a gap to score a try. Richard Pogson converted.

Given the warm conditions Thornhill opted to stay out on the field for the half time break, so when Siddal emerged from their dressing room for the second half, the Trojans looked set and ready to go. However, what unfolded was in stark contrast to the first half performance.

The hosts grew stronger the longer the game went on and began scoring tries freely.

Other than a penalty goal from Gibson, Thornhill simply had nothing further to offer in the game.

Siddal opened their second half try account when full-back Hosty ran through a gap to cross for a try. Pogson converted.

A passing move up the field from Siddal then tore the Thornhill defence wide open. Henry Turner finished the move with a try. Pogson converted.

Siddal once again built up pressure to test the Thornhill defence. First they were held up over the try line. Play restarted and the ball was worked to Jack Georgiou who crossed for a try. Pogson tagged on the extras.

The second half rampage continued when an inside pass found Hosty who danced around Thornhill full-back Brad Llewellyn to race over for his third try of the game. It was scored between the posts and Pogson converted.

By now Siddal appeared to be scoring freely as the floodgates were well and truly open. Siddal broke and an inside pass resulted in Jamie Greenwood going over for a try. Pogson goaled.

Thornhill's misery was compounded when Josh Miles ducked under a tackle to score the final try, which was converted by Pogson.

As the clock ticked towards full-time Llewellyn was the victim of a high tackle. Players rushed in to restore some order and once tempers had settled the referee took what seemed to be an age to confer with his touch judges.

Eventually, the referee showed Siddal's Hosty and Jamie Greenwood red cards. Dominic Booth also received his second yellow card of the game. As the Siddal players made their way from the field, walking directly through the gathered Thornhill players tempers boiled over again. Players were eventually separated and the referee showed red cards to the Trojans’ Llewellyn and Jonathan Hellings.

There was no further play as the referee immediately blew for full-time.