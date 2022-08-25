Heckmondwike & Carlinghow so close to glory in Jack Hampshire Cup final

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thrilling match took place at Pudsey Congs and saw Heckmondwike & Carlinghow put up a great fight only to be unable to hit seven runs from the last six balls to win.

Chasing Buttershaw’s 221-5, they looked to be on course when turning a distinctly unpromising position at 47-4 into a winning one with Qamar Shahzad leading the way in great style and finding great support from Chris Allen, who hit 53 from 47 balls in a fifth wicket stand of 95.

More wickets fell, but Khurram Shehzad (17) and Paul Cooper (10no) gave further support and while Shahzad was out in the middle Heckmondwike still had a chance and it all came down the final ball when he needed to hit a four to win the final.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow's Khurram Shehzad hit 17 in his side's narrow Gordon Rigg Jack Hampshire Cup final defeat.

He could not manage it as he missed the ball completely and his 80no ultimately proved in vain. But he had played a big part in making it a memorable final and a great advert for lower division cricket in the Bradford League.

Heckmondwike ended on 218-8, so close to glory.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow skipper Matthew Crowther had chosen to bowl first and saw his bowlers work hard against some good batting led by Matty Long (62), Jonathan Burston (47) and Adam Wainwright (35no).