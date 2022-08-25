Heckmondwike & Carlinghow so close to glory in Jack Hampshire Cup final
Heckmondwike & Carlinghow agonisingly missed out on winning the Gordon Rigg Jack Hampshire Cup when they lost an incredibly close final by three runs to Buttershaw St Paul’s.
The thrilling match took place at Pudsey Congs and saw Heckmondwike & Carlinghow put up a great fight only to be unable to hit seven runs from the last six balls to win.
Chasing Buttershaw’s 221-5, they looked to be on course when turning a distinctly unpromising position at 47-4 into a winning one with Qamar Shahzad leading the way in great style and finding great support from Chris Allen, who hit 53 from 47 balls in a fifth wicket stand of 95.
More wickets fell, but Khurram Shehzad (17) and Paul Cooper (10no) gave further support and while Shahzad was out in the middle Heckmondwike still had a chance and it all came down the final ball when he needed to hit a four to win the final.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United fans praised by coach after big turn out for Carabao Cup win over Barnsley
-
2
Newly wed Joss Ratcliffe answers call to play for depleted Thornhill Trojans in National Conference
-
3
Premier lessons to learn for Liversedge FC after 4-1 loss to Morpeth Town
-
4
Woodlands close in on another title as Tim Jackson and Brad Schmulian hit centuries
-
5
Heckmondwike & Carlinghow so close to glory in Jack Hampshire Cup final
He could not manage it as he missed the ball completely and his 80no ultimately proved in vain. But he had played a big part in making it a memorable final and a great advert for lower division cricket in the Bradford League.
Heckmondwike ended on 218-8, so close to glory.
Heckmondwike & Carlinghow skipper Matthew Crowther had chosen to bowl first and saw his bowlers work hard against some good batting led by Matty Long (62), Jonathan Burston (47) and Adam Wainwright (35no).
The scoring rate was kept in check, however, chiefly by overseas player Nikhil Thakhur who took 1-22 in eight overs.