Woodlands close in on another title as Tim Jackson and Brad Schmulian hit centuries

With Jackson smashing 12 fours and three sixes in his 130no and Schmulian finding the boundary 14 times in his 109no Woodlands breezed past what looked a decent score by title rivals New Farnley in their big Premier Division clash.

Jackson and Schmulian shared an unbroken second wicket stand of 232 as Woodlands overhauled New Farnley’s 272-7 with eight balls and nine wickets to spare.

After looking second favourites just three weeks go Woodlands now hold a 20-point lead with two games remaining and can be crowned champions again this weekend.

Such a comprehensive victory seemed unlikely when Farnley skipper Lee Goddard (106) and Dan Hodgson (96) were adding 173 for their side’s second wicket. Crucially, both were out in quick succession as the former leaders lost wickets and crucial momentum in the closing overs, with Schmulian taking 4-64.

Relegation was confirmed for Batley as they lost by 120 runs to Hanging Heaton.

Opener Ben Kohler-Cadmore led from the front for Heaton as he hit 102 off just 76 balls, including three sixes and 16 fours.

Callum Bethel then smashed a brisk 94no from 49 balls, with five sixes and 11 fours as a 338-6 total was posted.Yasir Ali led the Batley response with 60 and was supported by Mohammed Bhoola (41) and Roheil Hussain (33), but they were all out for 218 with Nick Lindley taking 5-49 and James Byrne 3-18.Cleckheaton will follow Batley into Division One unless they can win both of their remaining games.

Their hopes of avoiding relegation took a big blow as they lost by six wickets to Farsley.Despite a battling 59 by Richard Pyrah plus 35 by Mally Nicholson and 26 from Kris Ward, Cleckheaton’s 178 total was below par.

Half centuries from Jack Timby (63no) and Jonathan Read (56) enabled Farsley to knock off the runs with ease.

Gomersal skipper Richard Wear hit a second successive century before the Division One match with his former club Keighley was abandoned after a disciplinary incident.Wear’s 133 included a six and 23 fours as Gomersal reached 371-7 in 48 overs before the game was abandoned. Liam Fletcher (80) and Connor Reed (53) shared century stands with Wear, while Andy Gorrod also hit 64.

East Bierley lost out to promotion contenders Pudsey Congs who ran out six-wicket winners to maintained their grip on second place.

Yohan Mendis (59no) led them home past Bierley’s 171 score, which included contriubtions from Andy Duckworth (47) and Sam Gatenby (43).

Despite making 218 Birstall lost by 74 runs to Undercliffe.