Hartshead Moor CC set to launch new women's and girls cricket programme

Committee member and coach at Hartshead Moor CC Joff Ward said the launch is part of the club’s aim to make it an integral part of the local community.

He explained: “We have a strong senior section and a thriving junior section, delivering quality coaching, free to all juniors at the point of delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we have been aware that we can do more and as such we are launching a women’s and girls programme for 2023.

Hartshead Moor CC head coach Andrew Gale. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"Our aim is to introduce the game of cricket to as many women and girls as possible, following the principles of ‘her game too’.”

Coaching sessions begin on Sunday, February 5 at Hipperholme Grammar School, led by HMCC head coach Andrew Gale and supported by ECB qualified coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Initially it will be softball cricket and we welcome anyone, you do not need to have picked up a bat or bowled a ball before,” said Joff.

"We hope to get to a point in summer when we will form a first women’s or girls’ team to take part in the burgeoning competitions around Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will also be looking to take the programme into local schools around Cleckheaton and hold a festival day at HMCC before the end of summer term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a further attempt to make our facilities more accessible we are also developing the changing rooms to offer separate changing facilities which will be at ground level and therefore accessible to all. This will also create a separate changing area for girls and women.”