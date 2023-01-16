Normanton Knights edge out Shaw Cross Sharks to reach BARLA Yorkshire Cup final

A close contest at The Graveyard saw the Knights emerge victorious 18-16 as centre Joe Crossland crossed for two tries and prop Stu Biscomb also dotted down.

In a game played in tough windy conditions it was the Knights who opened the scoring and a second try plus a conversion by Charlie Barker gave them an early 10-0 advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back came the Sharks with Brad Baines powering over for their first try.

Normanton Knights try scorer in their BARLA Yorkshire Cup semi-final Stu Biscomb. Picture: Rob Hare

They then made the game all square at half-time after Barker sent Harrison over for their second try and the conversion followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A string of penalties gave Normanton good field position after the break and they finally took advantage as Charlie Barker’s penalty nudged them ahead.

They extended the lead to four points with another Barker goal after a penalty awarded for a swinging arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights then earned themselves some breathing space with their third try following a kick through to set up a score in the corner.

Shaw Cross were not done, however, and they made it a nervy finish when Jamaine Akadaire went over in the corner and they added a great conversion to make it 18-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was how it stayed it to the final whistle, though, with the Knights holding on for a hard fought victory to earn their place in the final.