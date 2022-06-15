Boosted by Gale’s presence, the bottom team turned the table upside down as they beat leaders Northowram Fields by 57 runs.

Gale smashed three sixes and 10 fours as he made 116 and shared a stand of 142 for the third wicket with Hasnat Yousaf (69). With Chris Wynd contributing 32, Moor were able to reach 285-7 for their highest score of the season.

Josh Marsden (5-42) and Lewis Lomax (3-65) then ensured victory as Fields were bowled out for 228.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Gale hit a century for Hartshead Moor as they beat Northowram Fields. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Chris Scott (59) and Sohail Hussain (39) enabled Hopton Mills to overhaul a Great Preston total of 236 to record a four-wicket win.

Mark Ashton and Sana Ullah Khan also made 28 each as Mills reached their target with 4.8 overs to spare. Hussain (4-46) and Usman Maqsood (3-62) had earlier been their best bowlers.

Gomersal could not halt Jer Lane’s unbeaten record in Division One as they lost by 114 runs.

After the leaders posted a huge 382-4 total it was always going to be tough for Gomersal although Liam Fletcher (97) and Richard Wear (52) gave them a great start with an 149-run opening stand, Fletcher smashing six sixes and 11 fours.

Wickets tumbled after that, however, and they were all out for 268 despite 34 from Joel Pollard and 26 by Matthew Barnes.

East Bierley edged home by one wicket in a dramatic finish against Carlton.

Last wicket pair Danny Cross (7no) and Jack Hebden (13no) clinched victory in the final over after Nisar Ahmad had top scored with 51 and there was 36 each from Harvey Lockwood and Ben Walter as Bierley chased their opponents’ 246.

Ahmad had also been the pick of the bowlers with 5-47.

There was also a nail-biting finish at Birstall where the home side scrambled a one-wicket win over fellow promotion chasers Pudsey Congs.

David McCallum (4-43) and Juned Delair (3-44) helped restrict Congs to 159-9. Adam Eustace (58) and McCallum (33) led the Birstall reply, but they found the going increasingly tough and needed an unbeaten 18 from Jaymish Patel to see them over the winning line.

Liversedge have opened up a big 42-point lead in Division Three after an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Rodley.

Openers Imran Dawood (49no) and Parvaise Khan (41) led them home after Rodley were bowled out for 128.

Khan was also in good form with the ball as he returned figures of 4-33.

Scholes climbed into third place with a seven-wicket win over Brighouse, who were skittled out for just 49 by bowlers Greg Keywood (5-24) and Josh Fell (4-25).

Amjid Tariq returned impressive figures of 7-57 to set up a six-wicket win for Spen Victoria over Crossbank Methodists.

He ran through the Crossbank batting after openers Tyler Woodhouse (36) and Husain Shujjat (38) had given them a base for a bigger total than their eventual 136. Ayyaz Ali (47no) and Alex Leadbeater (44) ensured Spen had little trouble reaching their target.