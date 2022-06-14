Bradford League Premier: Yasir Ali leads Batley home for first league win of season

Yasir Ali’s unbeaten 83, including nine fours and two sixes, and 59 from 59 balls by opener Nikash Khan helped them to ease past the visitors’ 170 total with more than 21 overs to spare.

Ali also bowled well, taking 2-33 from 12 overs and there were two wickets as well for Muhammad Hafeez, but Raza Hassan was the pick of the Batley bowlers with 4-41.

Despite the win Batley still remain at the bottom, but they have moved to within a point of Cleckheaton.

Cleckheaton remain in the bottom two after going down to a five-wicket defeat to Ossett.

Richard Pyrah made 40 against his former club, skipper Mally Nicholson contributed 36 and Toby Booth 25, but the 176 total proved insufficient.

Spinner Matthew Race returned his best figures for Ossett of 5-41 and former Cleckheaton player Marcus Walmsley claimed 3-43.

Ossett lost early wickets in their reply, but were able to complete victory with five overs to spare despite the efforts of former county bowler Iain Wardlaw, who took 2-28 in 13 overs.

At the other end of the table, Woodlands reduced the gap a little on leaders New Farnley as they beat Pudsey St Lawrence by 110 runs to collect a maximum 20 points.

A good bating effort paved the way for the win as opener Sam Frankland (46) and Tim Jackson (43) built a firm foundation on which Tom Clee (68) and skipper Brad Schmulian (48) capitalised, with the reigning champions ending on 273-8 from their 50 overs.

Pudsey were soon in trouble when they batted with Elliot Richardson claiming the wickets of Mark Robertshaw and Charlie Best in his opening spell.

Josh Priestley (34), Archie Scott (34) and Luke Patel (32) tried to revive fortunes, but they were all out for 163 with spinner Kez Ahmed taking 3-24 and Schmulian 2-6.

Callum Geldart hit a superb century as Hanging Heaton won a run chase against Methley to make it back to back wins.

After Methley set a tough challenge in making 260-8, Heaton set about their chase in impressive fashion with Geldart smashing four sixes and 12 fours in a knock of 110.

He combined with Nick Lindley (70) for a decisive second wicket partnership of 178 before a five-wicket victory was completed with 3.4 overs in hand as Adam Patel added 26, skipper Ben Kohler-Cadmore 18no and Callum Bethel 10no.