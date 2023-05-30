Cricket round-up: Woodlands enjoy success on two fronts, East Bierley go top of Division One

The skipper hit an unbeaten 110, including 12 fours and three sixes, and received support from Sam Frankland (63), Tom Clee (40) and Muhammad Bilal (31) as Woodlands piled up 291-6 in their 40 overs.

They went on to record a 145-run win over Yorkshire Premier League North side Woodhouse Grove who were all out for 146 with Bilal taking 4-21 and Kez Ahmed 4-35.

Woodlands will next host Doncaster Town on June 18.

Brad Schmulian led the way with a century for Woodlands in their National Cup game.

In a brilliant weekend for the club Woodlands also enjoyed two more wins in the Gordon Rigg Bradford Premier League.

On Monday they made quick work of beating Bankfoot as they bowled them out for only 71 with Clee claiming 4-26 and Elliot Richardson 3-39.

The champions took just 13.3 overs to complete a 10-wicket win as openers Tim Jackson (40no) and Frankland (30no) completed the job.

They were pushed more on Saturday before winning by three wickets against Bradford & Bingley.

Kieran Collins (52) and Schmulian (36) helped them chase down their opponents’ 221-9 after Chris Brice (5-70) had been the pick of the bowlers.

Hanging Heaton suffered two bank holiday losses in their Premier games.

On Monday they looked well placed when making 252-7 with Bradley Wood hitting 70 and Callum Geldart 52. But Ossett got home with seven wickets to spare.

On Saturday they were all out for 167, despite 83 of those runs scored by Callum Geldart, and lost by seven wickets to Pudsey Congs.

East Bierley took over at the top of Division One after a five-run win at Carlton.

They needed a late burst by their Pakistani fast bowler Nisar Ahmad (4-65) to secure victory after Spencer Hunt (52), Dan White (50) and Kieron Holliday (51) threatened to chase down a victory target of 263.

Opener Sam Gatenby led the way in the Bierley innings as he hit 18 fours in a knock of 100. Tom Burton (30) and Dwayne Heke (29) provided support.

Batley maintained their challenge after bowling out second from bottom East Ardsley for 87 to complete a 108-run win.

Nasir Jamal led the attack with 5-28 after Roheil Hussain had top scored with 60 in Batley’s 195.

Nikash Khan also hit 29 in a 94-run opening stand with Hussain.

Gulsheraz Ahmed’s unbeaten 111 proved decisive as Birstall went down by 61 runs to Yeadon.

Despite 4-58 from Waqas Khan Yeadon were able to post a 238-8 score.