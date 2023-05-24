Bradford Cricket League: Hartshead Moor hit top spot after big win, Cleckheaton back to winning ways

With Moin Hussain taking 4-8, Leo Montiet 3-17 and Lewis Lomax 2-33 Crossflatts were skittled out for only 83.

Hartshead Moor then made light work of reaching their lowly target in 13.4 overs with skipper Chris Wynd (31no) guiding his side home with help from Chris Swift (28) and Andrew Gale (19no).

Elsewhere in Division Two, Lightcliffe chased down Liversedge’s 243 score to win by six wickets.

Parvaise Khan (87) smashed nine sixes in his top scoring effort for Liversedge with Mounam Ejaz contributing 56 and Bryson Nicholls 42.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow lost agonisingly by one wicket against Hunsley Nelson.

An unbroken last wicket stand of 18 saw Hunslet edge home despite the efforts of Surender Singh (3-31) and Muhammad Shahnawaz (3-34).

Shahnawaz had top scored with 63 and Singh hit 28 as Heckmondwike made 142.

Cleckheaton returned to winning ways in Division One after two defeats as they recorded a convincing nine-wicket success against Baildon.

Waleed Akhtar’s unbeaten 101, which included 17 fours, led them home and he shared an opening stand of 134 with Mally Nicholson (52) before receiving further support from Yousaf Baber (28) as Baildon’s 192-7 was overhauled with ease.

Australian Fergus McKenna is proving to be a great signing for Gomersal after he hit his second century of the season to help them to a 78-run win over Carlton.

McKenna smacked seven sixes and 18 fours in an outstanding knock of 174 and with Lewis Edmund (38), Ibrar Younis (29) and Graham Hilton (28) lending support Gomersal totalled 336-8.

Carlton were kept to 258-8 in their reply with Rob Warriner (3-37) and Chris Rhodes (3-63) the pick of Gomersal’s bowlers.

Scholes moved up to second place in Division Three with an eight-wicket win over East Leeds on Sunday and a six-run success in a low scoring game with Adwalton on Saturday.

After only making 139 prospects did not look good for a Scholes victory in the first of their matches, but they responded in the field and held their nerve to bowl Adwalton out for 133 with Mahleb Mahmood taking 4-36 and two wickets each for Joshua Fell, Reece Drake and Hamza Khan.

Scholes closed to within two points of leaders Spen Victoria a day later when Mahmood took 5-38 and Hamza Khan 3-16 as East Leeds were bowled out for 114.

The runs were then knocked off for the loss of two wickets with Josh Fell making 34 and James Robson 29no.

Spen stayed top despite losing by 197 runs to Altofts who recovered from 11-4 to post the season’s highest score of 401.

Their total included a league record sixth wicket stand of 277 between Jacques Porter and Saif Tahir, who both hit centuries.

Porter made 181, including six sixes and 21 fours, while Tahir hammered 11 sixes and 10 fours in making 139.