Cleckheaton clinch promotion back to Bradford Cricket League's top flight

​An immediate bounce back to the Premier Division was confirmed when Cleckheaton proved too strong for their nearest challengers and they are likely to go up as champions as just 12 more points are now needed from the three remaining matches to finish top.

Overseas player Yousaf Baber took the leading role this week as he followed teammate Waleed Akhtar to go past the 1,000 run mark for the season with a knock of 79 that included four sixes and eight fours.

Support came from Lachlan Doidge (49), James Stansfield (30no) Finlay Hill (24no) and Michael Nicholson (22) as Cleckheaton made 270-6.

Cleckheaton's overseas batsman Yousaf Baber went past the 1,000 runs mark for the season with his 79 against Undercliffe.

Undercliffe were dismissed for 203 in reply with Doidge claiming 4-59.

Elsewhere in Division One, Gomersal went down by 31 runs to promotion-chasing Morley.

Despite 62 from Ibrar Younis, Gomersal were all out for 172 in chasing a DLS target of 204.

Morley had reached 183-6 in 42 overs before rain intervened, Jonathan Boynton taking 4-60.

Hartshead Moor are within touching distance of confirming promotion from Division Two after winning by 118 runs against Keighley.

Four more points will secure a place in Division One next season after they piled up a big 362-6 total to pave the way for their latest success.

Former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Tim Bresnan led the scoring with 116, including six sixes and 11 fours, while Craig Field hit 10 fours and three sixes in his 87 as he put on 192 for the fourth wicket with Bresnan.

A century opening stand involving Chris Swift (56) and Chris Wynd (53) initially set the tone.

Spinner Lewis Lomax then led the Moor attack with 6-39 as Keighley were all out for 144.

Liversedge’s game with Hunslet Nelson was rained off after they had been bowled out for 166 with Bryson Nicholls (43) and Imran Dawood (38) top scoring.

Scholes returned to the top of Division Three after a one-wicket win over Wakefield St Michael’s.

They had last man Reece Drake to thank for steering them to their target of 127 with five balls to spare. Coming in with his side in trouble at 90-9, Drake hit two sixes and two fours in an unbeaten 24 to see them past St Michael’s 113-7 total.

Greg Keywood was the pick of Scholes’ bowlers with 3-33.

There was a last ball finish at Busy Lane where Windhill & Daisy Hill chased down the Spen Victoria total of 248 to win by two wickets.