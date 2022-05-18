Bradford League: Umar Abbas is a six hit as Hopton Mills climb table with convincing victory

The victory moved them out of the bottom two and left their opponents in the relegation places after they were all out for 121 in reply to Mills’ 228-7.

Abbas was Old Lane’s main destroyer with 6-30 while Sana Ullah Khan took 2-25.

Sohail Hussain (79), Imran Patel (58) and Sana Ulla Khan (46no) were the chief contributors to the Hopton Mills score as they recovered from 10-3 to post their challenging target.

Ben Kohler-Cadmore led the way with a century as Hanging Heaton beat Bradford & Bingley to move out of the bottom two in the Bradford League's Premier Division.

Hartshead Moor find themselves propping up the table after suffering an 157-run defeat against Great Preston.

Their batsmen were up against it after Great Preston amassed 305-6 with Adil Ladak (2-68) the pick of the Moor bowlers.

In reply, the home side were dismissed for 148 as Martin Ellis (34) and Chris Swift (26) were the only men to make much of an impact.

An unbeaten century from captain Ben Kohler-Cadmore helped lift Hanging Heaton out of the bottom two in the Premier Division.

After losing their first four league matches Heaton were desperate to open their winning account and did so with a 16-run success against Bradford & Bingley.

They were indebted to some good batting from Kohler-Cadmore and Callum Geldart, who came together for a 69-run fourth-wicket stand and individually made vital contributions.

Skipper Kohler-Cadmore batted through to the end of the 50 overs, smashing six sixes and 10 fours as he hit exactly 100 not out in his side’s 270-7 score.

Geldart was out for 70 after he had hit 11 boundaries, while David Stiff contributed a brisk 24.

Opener Jacob Slator led the home reply before being run out for 97. Ed Brown (54no) and Corey Miller (43) tried to up the tempo, but they fell short, ending on 254-6 with James Byrne taking 3-50.

Cleckheaton are still looking for their first league win after they went down by four wickets to champions Woodlands.

Tim Jackson’s unbeaten 66 and Muhammad Bilal’s 53 from just 21 balls saw Woodlands pass Cleckheaton’s 228-8 with 6.1 overs to spare.

Jackson batted patiently to sentence his former club to their fifth defeat of the season. Spinner Amir Hussain took 3-82 but could not prevent a home win with Brad Schmulian (30) and Tom Clee (26) also contributing for the winners.

Cleckheaton looked to have given themselves a chance with their batting effort, which included 72 from Yousaf Baber, who hit nine fours and three sixes, 66 by opener Kris Ward (eight fours and a six) and 32 from Richard Pyrah.

Bilal led the Woodlands attack with 4-49 as they moved into third place, three points behind joint leaders New Farnley and Ossett.

Batley remain winless in the Premier after Mark Robertshaw’s century condemned them to an 111-run defeat to Pudsey St Lawrence.

The opener struck three sixes and 11 fours as he helped his side to a total of 223-6. Raza Hassan took 3-75 and Yasir Ali 2-31.

Batley were bowled out for 112 with Umar Farooq (23) top scoring and leg spinner Archie Scott (4-28) doing much of the damage.

Juned Delair (6-40) and Dave McCallum (3-42) helped Birstall to bowl out Gomersal for 177 to complete a 19-run win over their neighbours in a Division One game.

They sparked a collapse which saw the last eight wickets fall for 39 runs after half centuries from Andy Gorrod(57) and Connor Reed (55) had put the visitors in a strong position at 138-2.

Birstall’s total of 196 owed much to the efforts of Brandon Silverwood, who hit eight fours in his knock of 58 and McCallum (41).

Daniel Syme took 4-27 for Gomersal with two wickets each for Nick Schofield and Rob Warriner.

Despite battling half centuries from Alex Midgley and Harvey Lockwood, East Bierley fell 31 runs short in their run chase against Baildon.

Baildon posted a big 297-5 total with in-form Kevin McDermott hitting 122 and Paul Martin taking 3-33. But Bierley had a good go at chasing the runs although their top order faltered to leave them on 46-3 then 97-6 after skipper Adam Brown was out for 35.

Lockwood (50) and Michael Flathers (34) began a fightback with an 80-run stand for the seventh wicket and Midgley carried the fight on with a knock of 56 from 37 balls that including six fours and two sixes. However, they were all out for 266 as Abdullah Khan took 3-62 and Umar Zahoor 3-82.

Second-placed Liversedge collected maximum points as they convincingly beat Windhill & Daisy Hill by 164 runs in Division Three.

Wajid Hussain cracked 11 boundaries in a knock of 71, while skipper James Lunn (42), Bradley Drake (33no), Imran Dawood (29) and Parvaise Khan (25) all weighed in with valuable contributions as Liversedge reached 261-9 in their 50 overs despite the determined efforts of Shoaib Iqbal (5-73).

Windhill were all out for 97 in reply as Mohammad Altaf claimed 4-28 and Byron Nicholls 3-24.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow are just a point behind Liversedge after their comfortable 146-run win over Rodley.

Solid batting efforts from Hamza Shahzad (47), Michael Crowther (39), Chris Allen (38) and Wasim Khaliq (35) enabled them to build a total of 255.

Tom Ritchie (3-40) and Jacques Moss (3-90) were Rodley’s main bowlers, but their efforts were overshadowed by Sam Beacham who took 6-33 as the home side were all out for 109.

The biggest score of the day left Crossbank Methodists with a mountain to climb in their match against Brighouse.

Gul Hussain made an unbeaten 137 which helped Brighouse compile a huge 375-7. Shahzad Khalil, with 4-103, did most to restrict them, but it was hard work for the Crossbank bowlers.

Their batsmen also found it difficult as they were all out for 162 to fall a huge 213 runs short.

Skipper Husnain Shujjat (41) and Tyler Woodhouse (30) did give them a good start to their reply with an 86-run opening stand, but only Nasir Mahmood (34) of the other batsmen could make any impact against an attack led by Waseem Raza (3-37).

Paolo Giradi made important contributions with bat and ball as Spen Victoria recorded a two-wicket win against Altofts.

First he took 5-41 and was supported by Abid Awain (4-55) as Altofts were bowled out for 185. Then Giradi made an unbeaten 43 as Spen edged home in a close finish.