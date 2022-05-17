Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite looks to get game time after joining Worcestershire on loan

The 26-year-old has has moved to New Road for two weeks and is available for Thursday’s LV=Insurance County Championship match with Leicestershire.

He can also play for the Rapids in three Vitality Blast matches away to Notts Outlaws, Lancashire Lightning and Durham.

Waite has yet to feature in Yorkshire's team this year after finding it hard to break into their County Championship side that has not yet lost a match, but with one-day matches coming up he will be hoping to get back into the starting 11 with the white rose club.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Waite has joined Worcestershire on a two-week loan deal. Picture: SWpix.com

He has played several games for the Methley side where he started as a junior and has hit some big scores.