Bradford League round-up: Liam Fletcher blasts brilliant ton as Gomersal defeat East Bierley

Four sixes and 14 fours were struck by Fletcher in an 88-ball knock of 105 while Andy Gorrod weighed in with an unbeaten 58 that included 10 fours and two sixes as Gomersal chased down their opponents’ more than decent 247-9 score. Jonathan Boynton also hit an unbeaten 39 and there was a contribution of 33 from Richard Wear.

Bierley’s innings had seen Jack Hebden blast an unbeaten 52 from just 23 balls with four sixes and five fours. Danny Cross also hit 52 and Matthew West 48 while Rob Warriner, with 4-67, did most to restrict the batsmen.

Birstall won their first game of the season in Division One when they beat early strugglers Wrenthorpe by 25 runs despite being bowled out for 113.

Eric Austin (30) was only Birstall batsman to make much of an impact, but the bowlers rose to the challenge with Ryan Gray taking 7-56 and Andrew Robertson 3-28 as Wrenthorpe were dismissed for 88.

Woodlands returned to winning ways in the Premier in a low scoring encounter with Hanging Heaton.

Victory chances looked slim when they were dismissed for 146 after choosing to bat first.Only Thomas Clee (44) got to grips with a Heaton attack well led by Josh Wheatley (3-28).

But when Heaton replied they had similar problems and lost their last five wickets for 11 runs to be all out for 130 and remain winless in the league so far this season.

Nick Lindley (46) and Adam Patel (30) top scored while Woodlands skipper Brad Schmulian did much of the late damage with a spell of 5-24.

Cleckheaton are also still looking for their first league win of the season after suffering a 10-wicket thrashing against New Farnley who took just 18.2 overs to race past the target set.

Despite an opening stand of 55 between Kris Ward (34) and Ethan Lee (19) and reaching 84-2 at one stage Cleckheaton were all out for 137 after choosing to bat first.

Skipper Michael Nicholson battled to make 28, but the lower order melted away.

Batley went down by six wickets to Bankfoot in their Premier Division match despite appearing to be in with a shout at the halfway stage after posting a 227 total.

Raza Hassan (38), Nikash Khan (36), Yasir Ali (34), Rohail Hussain (32), Vibhor Yadav (32) and Mohammed Bhoola (28no) all contributed in a consistent batting effort. But none of the

Batley bowlers could make much of an impact as James Lee (79no) brought Bankfoot home with three overs to spare.

An outstanding bowling spell from Parvaise Khan saw Liversedge through to victory as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season in Division Three of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.

After coming on as fourth bowler Khan proceeded to destroy the Brighouse batting line-up in an 11.4-over spell that brought him 7-35.

With Mohammad Altaf also taking 3-34, Brighouse went from 60 without loss to 125 all out.

They were replying to Liversedge’s 255-7, which included contributions from Bryson Nicholls (53), Wajid Hussain (46), Wasim Nazir (45no) and Imran Dawood (34).

Scholes have also won all three of their Division Three matches with their latest success coming by seven wickets against Windhill & Daisy Hill.

A good effort in the field paved the way with Greg Keywood, Christian Jackson and Mahleb Mahmood all taking two wickets each.

Adam Greenwood (60no) then hit 13 boundaries to bring Scholes home with almost 30 overs to spare, along with Sikander Mahmood, who hit 41.

A five-wicket haul from Muhammad Shahnawaz paved the way for a six-wicket win for Heckmondwike and Carlinghow against neighbours Spen Victoria.

Shahnawaz took 5-31 and Christopher Allen 3-33 as Spen were dismissed for 140. Junaid Jamshed (35) and Corey Roebuck (31) were their top scorers.

Owais Hussain then hit nine fours and two sixes in a knock of 57 to lead Heckmondwike’s response. With support coming from Paul Cooper, whose 44no included nine fours, they were able to reach their target in the 29th over.

Despite some good batting from Asif Sheraz and Jawad Khaliq, Crossbank Methodists lost by 48 runs to East Leeds.

Chasing East Leeds’ big 299-8 total, Crossbank gave it a good go with Sheraz hitting 10 fours and three sixes in a knock of 79 and Khaliq’s 67 including seven fours and two sixes. But they were all out for 251.

Karthick Ganesan (4-64) had earlier been the pick of Crossbank’s bowlers with two wickets each for Saqib Hussain and Shahzad Khalil.

Captain Christopher Wynd led from the front to bring Hartshead Moor home for a seven-wicket win in a derby game against Hopton Mills in Division Two.

Set 222 for victory, Moor chased down the runs impressively to get home with more than seven overs to spare as opener Wynd led the way with an unbeaten 117 that included 15 fours and a six.

Good support came from Hasnat Yousaf (53) and Abhishek Paradkar (26no) to make it hard work for the Mills bowlers.