National Conference League round-up: Dewsbury Celtic hit back to stun Normanton Knights

The Knights appeared to be on course for victory when Alex Barker, Jason Crooks and Charlie Barker swept over, the latter adding a conversion, inside the first 11 minutes. But Celtic showed rare resolve to rally to 18-10 at the break through touchdowns for Charlie Heaton and Jack Kelly.

Normanton lost Connor Wilson, who had also dotted down, to the sin-bin on 32 minutes for a late tackle and, despite his return, the hosts went 38-18 up when Paul Foulstone and Harry Copley bagged a brace apiece in the second period, Tim Dunford also nipping in and Heaton totalling five goals.

Late tries by Jack Slater and Liam Sheridan, one of which Joe Crossland improved, were scant consolation for Normanton.

Celtic host Barrow Island this Saturday.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons were left disappointed by a big decision late on, but praised referee Josh Ruckledge for readily conceding his mistake in giving Hunslet Warriors a second kick at goal after having awarded a penalty try to Liam Brown five minutes from time.

Jack McLelland hit the target both times in the erroneous eight-pointer to force a 22-22 result.

Maroons had led through a Tobias Richardson brace and tries for Andy Burland and Jacob Flathers, plus three Bradley Foster goals.

Brown, Lee West and Tyler Dargan had crossed earlier for the Warriors, Liam Gaunt improving one score.

Moor are away to Bradford Dudley Hill this Saturday.

In Division Three, Shaw Cross Sharks lost 42-22 at leaders East Leeds and slipped from third-place to fourth.

The 16-man Sharks were level at 12-12 midway through the first half but 15-man Easts eased to a comfortable win with a brace apiece for Owen Hughes and Andy Djeukessi, with Jordan Russell, Adam Gibbons and Jack Thackray adding touchdowns and Luke Littlewood landing seven goals.

Jake Smart, Callum Barker, Kian Lister and Brad Baines replied for the visitors and Dec Tomlinson added three goals.

Shaw Cross will aim to bounce back at home to Oldham St Annes this Saturday.

A try in the closing seconds by Jack Craswell, who added his third goal, saw Batley Boys edged out 22-16 by Bentley after they had led 16-4.

Jack Starbuck and Ryan Craswell also crossed in the fightback, while the South Yorkshire outfit had opened the scoring when Shaun Archer raced over in the fifth minute.

Batley had forged their lead through tries by Jordan North, Tom Ripley and Ryan Crossley, two of which Ryan Leadbeater goaled.