Bradford League reports: Brad Schmulian century helps take Woodlands 23 points clear at top

The skipper’s 106 included 19 fours and he was supported by Tom Clee (52no), Sam Frankland (51) and Greg Finn (39) as Woodlands piled up 315-7.

Methley were quickly in trouble in their reply against opening bowlers Muhammad Bilal (4-35) and Elliot Richardson (4-45) and although their former Yorkshire player James Wainman hit 34 they were all out for 110.

Current Yorkshire wicketkeeper Harry Duke proved the difference between the teams as his Farsley side beat Hanging Heaton by 176 runs.

Brad Schmulian was in good form as he hit a century for Woodlands against Methley.

Duke hit 136, including five sixes and 13 fours, as Farsley totalled 309 despite 4-45 from Max Chappell.

Heaton were then all out for 133 with skipper Callum Geldart (41) top scoring.

Nasir Jamal (6-34) and Nasir Totakhil (4-30) combined well to bowl out East Bierley for 131 as Batley recorded a 79-run win to highlight their promotion credentials in Division One.

Danny Cross (27), Harvey Lockwood (21) and Alex Midgley (19no) were the only Bierley batsmen to put up much resistance.

They were replying to Batley’s 210, which included contributions from Adam Hussain (57), Kasir Maroof (33) and Totakhil (31). Cross (4-45) was the pick of the Bierley bowlers.

An excellent batting effort helped Birstall to a 75-run win over Sandal.

Rishi Limbechaya led the way with 96, including 11 fours and four sixes, while Harry Pearson struck 12 fours in his 79 and Brandon Silverwood hit 52, with nine boundaries, as the home side reached 300-5.

Sandal were all out for 225 with Waqas Khan (4-31) and Andrew Robertson (3-29) doing much of the damage.

Hopton Mills continued their decent start to the season in Division Two with a 67-run win over Buttershaw St Paul’s.

Consistent batting through the order saw Mills make 232 as Will Cutt contributed 49, Jabari Mills 42, Raheel Ahmed 34 and Gary Senior 33.

St Paul’s were bowled out for 165 with Mills taking 4-28 and Touseef Haider 3-60.

Gavin Harrison hit 47 as Crossbank Methodists overhauled a Windhill & Daisy Hill total of 181 to win by four wickets in Division Three.