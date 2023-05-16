Woodlands enjoy double success with key league win and National Club victory

Woodlands eased into the second round of the Royal London ECB National Club Championship with a six-wicket win over Sessay.

Brad Schmulian (4-25) and Muhammad Bilal (3-37) helped them bowl out their Yorkshire Premier League North opponents for 158.

Woodlands’ reply off to a good start with Tim Jackson making 62 and Sam Frankland 26 before skipper Schmulian steered his side home with an unbeaten 36.

Sam Frankland made a crucial half century in Woodlands' win over New Farnley in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.

Woodlands will now face another Yorkshire Premier League North side Woodhouse Grange is a second-round tie at home on Sunday, May 28.

In the league, the reigning champions showed their determination to win the Premier Division title again as they beat arch-rivals New Farnley to open an 18-point lead at the top of the Premier Division.

Put in on a pitch that gave assistance to the bowlers throughout, they battled their way to a total of 162 thanks largely to a patient 50 from opener Sam Frankland.

Schmulian hit 23 and Kieran Collins 19, but it was hard for Woodlands who lost their last eight wickets for 71 runs.

New Farnley batsmen also found it tough going as Tom Clee (4-24) got rid of their top four and Schmulian took two wickets in two balls to reduce the innings to 53-6.

Adam Ahmed battled to try to keep the hosts in the match, but he ran out of partners as he finished unbeaten on 51 in a total of 140.

Muhammad Bilal (3-38) and Schmulian (3-34) backed up Clee’s earlier work to ensure Woodlands won at the Barry Jackson ground for the third successive year.

Hanging Heaton were beaten by eight wickets in their Premier Division game against promoted Jer Lane after being skittled out for 96.

Leg spinner Jafar Ali Chohan (6-21) did most of the damage while only Nick Lindley (34) and Callum Geldart (25) put up much resistance.

Birstall and Batley suffered defeats in their Division One matches, the former going down by 18 runs at Baildon and the latter falling 40 runs short against Gomersal.

Despite doing a good job in the field to have Baildon all out for 170, with Henry Pearson taking 5-32 and Waqas Khan 3-44, they were all out for 152 in reply. Rishi Limbechaya (35), Noah Chapman (34) and Pearson (33) top scored.