Bradford Cricket League: Ton-up Waleed Akhtar keeps Cleckheaton on top

Akhtar hit 20 fours in his 119 and was joined in a second wicket stand of 133 by Yousaf Baber (59) as the win was secured with seven wickets and 14 balls to spare after opponents East Ardsley had made 272-9.

Lachlan Doidge also contributed 27 before skipper Richard Pyrah (23no) and Michael Nicholson (18no) finished the job.

Ardsley’s innings included 94 from Josh Wild while Iain Wardlaw claimed 3-49 and James Stansfield 3-35.

Cleckheaton opener Waleed Akhtar hit a century against East Ardsley. Picture: Steve Riding

Gomersal’s Fergus McKenna was in outstanding form again as he struck an incredible 13 sixes and 13 fours in seeing his side to a four-wicket success against Birstall.

Chasing a competitive 243-8 set by their neighbours, McKenna made light work of the task as he smashed his way to an unbeaten 158 from 88 balls.

Birstall’s total owed much to the efforts of captain Nick Kaye (92), who hit 12 fours and three sixes. Dominic Cleghorn (36no) and Andrew Robertson (32) provided useful support while McKenna took a wicket and Rob Warriner (2-23) was the pick of Gomersal’s bowlers.

Hartshead Moor lost top spot in Division Two to Bowling Old Lane when they lost to them by 119.

Despite 4-80 from Aussie Leo Manteit, Lane were able to make 258-7 and Moor were all out for 139 in reply with only Craig Field (44) and Chris Wynd (28) making an impression.

Hopton Mills are now second after an outstanding performance from Tauseef Haider (8-42) enabled them to bowl out Liversedge for 159 to secure a 20-run win.

Quadratullah Azizi (4-46) and Mushtaq Ahmed (3-42) were the best of the Liversedge bowlers and Khurram Maqsood (36no) was their top scorer.

Fifth-placed Heckmondwike & Carlinghow enjoyed a seven-wicket win over Wrenthorpe.

Muhammad Shahnawaz (4-21) paved the way as Wrenthorpe were bowled out for 80 and Wajid Hussain top scored with 41 in the reply.

Scholes dropped from first to third in Division Three after an agonising one-run defeat by Gildersome & Farnley Hill.