A good effort in the field saw victory achieved as Northowram were dismissed for 142 when facing a DLS set target of 197 in 31 overs.

Australian Leo Manteit (4-31), Lewis Lomax (3-28) and Josh Marsden (3-45) shared the wickets after Hartshead Moor had made 180-6 in 31 overs with former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Tim Bresnan (44) among the runs, along with Marsden (44) and Hasnat Yousaf (35).

Liversedge made it back to back wins with a comfortable six-wicket win success against Crossflatts.

Tim Bresnan contributed 44 runs as Hartshead Moor beat Northowram Fields to go back to the top of their table. (Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Adam Clarke (4-34), Quadratullah Azizi (3-63) and Parvaise Khan (2-15) paved the way as Crossflatts were bowled out for 128.

Azizi then followed up with an unbeaten 33 and Matthew Gibson hit 30 as Liversedge reached their target with 4.2 overs to spare.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow were unable to prevent Keighley from continuing their charge up the table.

South African Johandre Barnard (80no) guided Keighley home for a five-wicket win despite Muhammad Shahnawaz taking 3-39.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow were all out for 183 with Umar Qureshi (53no) and Waqas Asaad (30) top scoring.

Division One leaders Cleckheaton chased down a target of 172 in 26 overs as they defeated East Bierley by two wickets.

Ethan Lee (29no) and James Stansfield (27) played key roles in the middle order as victory was secured with seven balls to spare despite the efforts of Umar Abbas (3-45).

Danny Cross (38) top scored for East Bierley who made 149-4 in a rain interrupted 149-4 innings.

Chris Rhodes (5-41) led the way as Gomersal dismissed East Ardsley for 144 when they were chasing 282 in 36 overs.

Graham Hilton (68), Shabir Rashid (52no), Fergus McKenna (39) and Richard Wear (36) helped Gomersal to total 271-6 from 36 overs.

The Division Three promotion clash between Scholes and Altofts proved to be a real thriller.

Visitors Altofts won by six runs, but they were made to fight hard for their success as Scholes only narrowly failed in their bid to score 214 in 25 overs.

Christian Jackson (69) and Adam Greenwood (35) led the pursuit of the big target, but the innings ended on 207-6.

Altofts had made 161-1 in 25 overs when they batted first.

Chris Allen (4-32) and David Charles (4-10) paved the way for Spen Victoria’s four-wicket win over Crossbank Methodists.

Crossbank were bowled out for 87 with Husnain Shujjat (21) top scoring.

