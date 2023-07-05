Bradford Cricket League: Brilliant Baber is difference as Cleckheaton beat Gomersal in derby

Cleckheaton are nine points clear at the top after Baber’s fourth century of the season helped them to a 148-run victory. His 134 included 11 sixes and nine fours and there was more destructive batting from Ethan Lee, who hit eight fours and three sixes in his 83.

With Michael Nicholson also contributing 46 Cleckheaton were able to make a big 321-6 in their 50 overs.

A short rain delay meant Gomersal were set a DLS target of 319 from 42 overs and they got off to a good start with openers Richard Wear (62) and Fergus McKenna (43) putting on 79 for the first wicket.

Yousaf Baber hit a sparkling century for Cleckheaton against Gomersal. Picture: Scott Merrylees

But the innings petered out and although Andy Gorrod hit 26 and Ibrar Younis 26no they were all out for 170 with James Stansfield (5-46) doing damage.

Hartshead Moor maintained their challenge in Division Two as they beat Hunslet Nelson by 22 runs.

They made 237-7 from 43 overs as skipper Chris Wynd (78) led the way, supported by former Yorkshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan (46).

Nelson were given a revised target of 243 from 50 overs, but were dismissed for 220 as Conor Andrews (4-47), Josh Marsden (3-24) and Leo Manteit (3-53) shared the wickets.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow were all out for 77 after they were set a DLS target of 126 against Lightcliffe.

Lightcliffe had been bowled out for 123, with Muhammad Shahnawaz taking 4-33 and Surender Singh 4-24.

Liversedge were back to winning ways with a four-wicket success against Buttershaw St Paul’s.

Good bowling from Quadratullah Azizi (4-55), Bryson Nicholls (3-21) and Parvaise Khan (3-32) paved the way with St Paul’s dismissed for 139.

Khan (39) then led Liversedge home with almost 30 overs to spare.

Third-place Scholes eased home by two wickets at East Leeds who made 239-9 in the Division Three game.

Reece Drake took 4-69 then Scholes were guided to victory by Hamza Khan (49), Adam Greenwood (39), Greg Keywood (38no) and Jamie Robson (33).

Spen Victoria lost by 73 runs to Wakefield St Michael’s as they were bowled out for 97 with Razab Raja hitting 39.