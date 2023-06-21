Bradford Cricket League round-up: Hartshead Moor hold onto top spot with derby win

The table toppers were made to work hard for their 12-run win as Liversedge produced one of the best displays of the season.

In a game reduced to 42 overs-a-side it looked largely in control for Moor when they posted a 250 total despite being put in.

Chris Wynd (64) top scored with valuable contributions also from Craig Field (52) and Chris Swift (51) while all the wickets were taken by Quadratullah Azizi (5-65) and Bryson Nicholls (5-47).

But Liversedge came up with a spirited response and threatened to pull off a surprise win until falling 12 runs short on 238-7.

Nicholls followed up his bowling exploits with a knock of 46 while Parvaise Khan hit 53 and Matthew Gibson 42, but the innings ran out of a bit of steam as Moin Hussain led Moor’s attack with 4-72.

The win kept Hartshead Moor three points ahead of Bowling Old Lane at the top with Heckmondwike & Carlinghow not out of the promotion picture in fifth after their 88-run win over Northowram Fields.

Iqbal Khan (85no) and Qamar Shahzad (50no) led the way as last year’s Division Three runners-up made 227-6 before dismissing their opponents for 139.

Khan also did well with the ball in taking 3-26 while Surender Singh claimed 3-39.

​Cleckheaton are back on top of Division One after beating Birstall by six wickets.

All-rounder Lachlan Doidge contributed with bat and ball when he hit 31 runs and took 4-28 as Birstall were bowled out for 157.

James Stansfield also claimed 3-31 before Waleed Akhtar (55), Doidge and skipper Richard Pyrah (35no) completed a comfortable win.

Despite a big contribution from Australian Fergus McKenna, Gomersal went down by 34 runs to Undercliffe.

McKenna took 4-59 as Undercliffe made 250-8 then made 70 with the bat, but his side were all out for 216. Lewis Edmond also made 37.

Scholes replaced Spen Victoria at the top of Division Three after defeating them by 43 runs.

Jamie Robson (58), Josh Fell (40) and Nick Curtis Firth (30) top scored as they made 174 before bowling out their neighbours for 131 with Greg Keywood (4-41) and Adam Greenwood (3-24) leading the way.