The fantastically competitive contest swung one way then the other before ending in a rare tie.

Wrenthorpe’s Sultan Mehmood was the last man out, run out with the scores level as his side replied to their visitors’ score of 156.

Parvaise Khan (4-41) and Adam Clarke (3-28) were the key Liversedge bowlers as they held their nerve when their opponents were closing in on their target.

Iain Wardlaw was unlucky to be on the losing side after hitting an unbeaten half century and taking four wickets for Cleckheaton.

Wasim Nazir (53) top scored for Liversedge.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Hartshead Moor continued their good start to the season with their third win.

A good batting effort saw a 261 score achieved with Chris Wynd (49), Jack Baldwin (36), Josh Marsden (33) and Chris Swift (32) leading the way.

Off spinner Lewis Lomax then took 5-35 as St Paul’s were all out for 180.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow went down by three wickets to early leaders Bowling Old Lane.

Despite a battling knock of 56 from Ovais Hussain their 119 total was never going to be enough and Old Lane reached their target for the loss of seven wickets, three of them falling to Surender Singh.

Overseas player Jabari Mills made an unbeaten 60 as he steered third-placed Hopton Mills to a seven-wicket win over Northowram Fields.

Reheel Ahmed (42no) gave Mills good support as the Northowram Fields total of 127 proved insufficient with Adam Siddique taking 4-21 and Touseef Haider 4-41.

East Bierley are the new leaders of Division One, but they were made to work hard for their three-wicket success against battling East Ardsley.

Opener James Van Der Merwe top scored with 83 as East Ardsley posted a score of 186 despite some good bowling from Umar Abbas (6-52).

Opener Dwayne Heke (57) and Tom Burton (33) led the East Bierley reply which faltered against the persistent Ashley Pearson (5-47) before an unbeaten 29 from overseas player Nisar Ahmad saw them home.

Gomersal are fourth after Ibrar Younis (5-12) and Daniel Syme (3-31) bowled out Batley for 80 to complete a 40-run win.

Nasir Totakhil (5-19) had earlier impressed as Gomersal were all out for 120.

A dramatic Division One game saw Carlton recover from 58-8 to chase down Cleckheaton’s 187 score and win by one wicket.

Overseas player Sana Ullah Khan (96) and Wasim Khaliq (33no) were the heroes as they shared an incredible ninth wicket stand of 118, Khan hitting eight sixes and six fours in a memorable 55-ball knock.

When Khan was out it was not all over, however, with 12 runs still needed, but Khaliq stayed calm and helped lift his side off the bottom of the table.

Khan also contributed with the ball as he claimed 3-36, while Kieron Holliday (3-53) and Khaliq (2-38) were also among the wickets.

