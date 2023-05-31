News you can trust since 1858
Bradford Cricket League: Gomersal's successful run chase keeps pressure on leaders

Third-placed ​Gomersal continued their promising start to the season in Division One of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League with a seven-wicket win over Baildon.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 31st May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

​Graham Hilton (71no), Andy Gorrod (57no) and Richard Wear (33) brought them home comfortably as they chased down Baildon’s 190-9 score to win with more than 14 overs to spare.

Hilton cracked 11 boundaries while Gorrod’s 37-ball knock included seven fours and two sixes.

Chris Rhodes (3-42) and Fergus McKenna (3-49) shared the bowling honours for Gomersal who are four points behind Cleckheaton who beat Sandal by seven wickets.

Graham Hilton hit an unbeaten 71 as Gomersal beat Baildon to sit in third place in Division One of the Bradford League.Graham Hilton hit an unbeaten 71 as Gomersal beat Baildon to sit in third place in Division One of the Bradford League.
Young spinners Ibrahim Ahmed (6-52) and Lachlan Doidge (3-24), on his debut, paved the way for the victory as Sandal were bowled out for 147.

Cleckheaton then eased home with Yousaf Baber hitting an unbeaten 71, including 13 fours and a six.

Hartshead Moor lost top spot in Division Two as they were bowled out for 112 to lose by 69 runs at Heckmondwike & Carlinghow.

Craig Field made 57, but lacked support as Kamran Khan (4-30) and Muhammad Shahnawaz (4-22) ensured Heckmondwike defended their 181 score.

Wajid Hussain had been their top scorer while Leo Monteit took 4-48 and Lewis Lomax 4-58.

Liversedge went down by 58 runs in a high scoring affair at Keighley.

After the home side made 324-4 Liversedge gave it a good go, but were all out for 266 with Bryson Nicholls (78), Imran Dawood (58) and Wasim Nazir (50) leading the response.

Unbeaten Division Three leaders Scholes won again as they chased down a Windhill & Daisy Hill score of 173 to record a five-wicket win.

Christian Jackson (60) and Hamza Khan (44) led them home.

Spen Victoria slipped to a second successive defeat as they lost by three wickets to Great Preston despite posting a decent 201 score with Alex Leadbeater (44) and Corey Roebuck (35) the main contributors. Jonathan Elstub (3-21) was their best bowler.

