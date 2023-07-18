Bilal's burst helps Woodlands to increase advantage at top of Bradford Cricket League

With nearest challengers Townville unable to play the defending champions beat the rain and opponents Ossett as they stormed to a 156-run win.

Bilal allowed them to race to their victory with a burst of 7-20 to which Ossett had no answer.

He was backed up by Tom Clee (3-30) as Ossett were shot out for just 55 after they had been set a DLS Target of 212 in 32 overs. Seven of the batsmen were bowled while the remaining three were out lbw.

Muhammad Bilal took seven wickets for Woodlands against Ossett. (Photo by Steve Riding)

Woodlands had made 186-4 in 32 overs in their rain interrupted innings with skipper Brad Schmulian (87) and Tom Jackson (54) sharing a 134 second wicket stand.

There was disappointment for bottom club Hanging Heaton as no play was possible in their game against Bradford & Bingley.

A thrilling derby game in Division One saw Danny Cross prove to be the match winner for East Bierley as they edged out Gomersal.

After hitting an unbeaten 106, including 13 fours and three sixes, Cross was required to bowl the final over of the game with Gomersal requiring 14 to achieve their DLS target of 283.

He was hit for a six, a four and a single by Robert Warriner, but with the fifth ball he took a return catch to dismiss top scorer Andy Gorrod for 94.

The drama was not over as a wide meant he had to bowl an extra ball with just two needed. Cross held his nerve, however, to trap Phil Carter lbw to finish with 3-53 and clinch a one-run victory.

Nisar Ahmad also claimed 3-45, but defeat was tough on Gomersal’s Gorrod, who hit six sixes and seven fours, and Jonathan Boynton, who cracked 15 fours and hit two sixes in a knock of 88.

Bierley’s score of 249-3 from 41.4 overs included a second wicket stand of 144 between Cross and Sam Gatenby (73) while Ahmad hit 32.

Jaymish Patel hit two runs from the final ball to earn a tie for Birstall at Carlton.

They had been set a revised target of 221 in 38 and stayed in touch through the efforts of Rishi Limbechaya (63), David McCallum (46) and Noah Chapman (32).