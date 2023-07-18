News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Bilal's burst helps Woodlands to increase advantage at top of Bradford Cricket League

Opening bowler Muhammad Bilal produced a superb spell to help Premier Division leaders Woodlands to open up a 30-point gap at the top of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

With nearest challengers Townville unable to play the defending champions beat the rain and opponents Ossett as they stormed to a 156-run win.

Bilal allowed them to race to their victory with a burst of 7-20 to which Ossett had no answer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was backed up by Tom Clee (3-30) as Ossett were shot out for just 55 after they had been set a DLS Target of 212 in 32 overs. Seven of the batsmen were bowled while the remaining three were out lbw.

Muhammad Bilal took seven wickets for Woodlands against Ossett. (Photo by Steve Riding)Muhammad Bilal took seven wickets for Woodlands against Ossett. (Photo by Steve Riding)
Muhammad Bilal took seven wickets for Woodlands against Ossett. (Photo by Steve Riding)
Most Popular

Woodlands had made 186-4 in 32 overs in their rain interrupted innings with skipper Brad Schmulian (87) and Tom Jackson (54) sharing a 134 second wicket stand.

There was disappointment for bottom club Hanging Heaton as no play was possible in their game against Bradford & Bingley.

Read More
Bradford Cricket League round-up: Hartshead Moor return to top spot

A thrilling derby game in Division One saw Danny Cross prove to be the match winner for East Bierley as they edged out Gomersal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After hitting an unbeaten 106, including 13 fours and three sixes, Cross was required to bowl the final over of the game with Gomersal requiring 14 to achieve their DLS target of 283.

He was hit for a six, a four and a single by Robert Warriner, but with the fifth ball he took a return catch to dismiss top scorer Andy Gorrod for 94.

The drama was not over as a wide meant he had to bowl an extra ball with just two needed. Cross held his nerve, however, to trap Phil Carter lbw to finish with 3-53 and clinch a one-run victory.

Nisar Ahmad also claimed 3-45, but defeat was tough on Gomersal’s Gorrod, who hit six sixes and seven fours, and Jonathan Boynton, who cracked 15 fours and hit two sixes in a knock of 88.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bierley’s score of 249-3 from 41.4 overs included a second wicket stand of 144 between Cross and Sam Gatenby (73) while Ahmad hit 32.

Jaymish Patel hit two runs from the final ball to earn a tie for Birstall at Carlton.

They had been set a revised target of 221 in 38 and stayed in touch through the efforts of Rishi Limbechaya (63), David McCallum (46) and Noah Chapman (32).

Carlton reached 195-2 in 36.3 overs before the weather ended their innings early.

Related topics:WoodlandsBradford Cricket LeaguePremier DivisionTownville