Bradford Cricket League: Woodlands exact quick revenge on Jer Lane after first defeat of season

​Jer Lane provided the opposition in both competitions and inflicted a rare loss on Woodlands in the league when winning a thriller by two runs.

Chasing Lane’s 235-6, Woodlands were only four short of victory when Chris Brice’s knock of 10 was abruptly ended by injury after he tried to hit the winning boundary at the end of the 49th over. Last man Joel Beaumont was then trapped lbw in the final over, leaving Greg Finn on 52no as they were all out for 233.

Brad Schmulian had earlier hit 56 and was the pick of the bowlers with 3-50.

Chris Brice suffered an injury when trying to hit the winning runs for Woodlands against Jer Lane in the Bradford Premier League.

Revenge was swift for Woodlands as a day later they beat Jer Lane by 113 runs in the Priestley Cup.

A 291-6 total proved more than enough as skipper Schmulian hit 84, Tom Clee 43 and Muhammad Bilal 38.

Lane were all out for 178 with Kez Ahmed (3-37) and Schmulian (3-26) leading the Woodlands attack.

Hanging Heaton also played the same opponents twice, but lost both to Methley.

Umar Abbas hits a six on his way to making 39 for East Bierley against Sandal. Picture: Scott Merrylees

They were well beaten by 125 runs in the Priestley Cup after being dismissed for 147 in reply to 272.

Nick Lindley (3-44) and Muhammad Hafeez (3-56) were their best bowlers while Bobby McFarlane (31) top scored.

In the Premier Division meeting Heaton put up a good effort to chase Methley’s 263-8, but fell 29 runs short, ending on 234-9 with Bradley Wood hitting 63 and Muhammad Hafeez 56no.

East Bierley lost top spot in Division One after losing by six wickets to previously winless Sandal.

They looked well placed for another win when making 287-8 with Tom Burton hitting 90, including 10 fours and three sixes, and Sam Gatenby finding the boundary 13 times in his 71. Support came from Umar Abbas (39).

But Ashley Mackereth blasted 117 from just 77 balls as Sandal set a fast pace at the top of their order then Sohail Hussain (57no) and Kasun Madushanka (51no) finished the job for them.

The result saw East Bierley drop from first to fifth after just one week at the summit.

Batley are in third place after an eight-wicket win over Baildon when bowlers Umar Farooq (5-22) and Nisar Totakhil (3-13) paved the way.

Baildon were shot out for just 65 before Batley eased to victory with Roheil Hussain making 37.

Overseas player Jabari Mills hit a century as Division Two leaders Hopton Mills scored a 162-run win over Wrenthorpe.

His innings contained six sixes and 10 fours as he scored exactly 100 and with Chris Scott hitting an unbeaten 73 and Mark Ashton 55, Mills were able to reach 270-5.

Wrenthorpe were never in the hunt in their reply and were all out for 108 as Tauseef Haider (4-13) and Ben Haigh (3-30) led the bowling effort.

Batley were unable to follow-up their league win in the Priestley Cup as they went down by 79 runs to Bradford & Bingley.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Duce (78no), Corey Miller (42) and Jack Hartley (38) helped the Wagon Lane side to post 300-8 before they dismissed their Division One opponents for 221.

Mohammed Yusuf took 3-51 for Batley while Aadam Hussain (51), Umar Farooq (37) and Kasir Maroof (36) were their main batting contributors.

An undefeated fourth wicket alliance of 99 between Harry Warwick (63no) and Tom Brook (57no) guided Townville to a seven-wicket success at Birstall in their Priestley Cup tie.