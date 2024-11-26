Training Cave proud of talent on show at successful night of boxing

Birstall-based Training Cave showcased the talent at the club when they staged a successful boxing show this month.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Training Cave hosted a night of Olympic style boxing at Thornhill Trojans’ Rugby League Club with 16 bouts on their bill.

Boxers from clubs all over England and some from Scotland took part in the event and it proved a great night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was one of the best shows the club has put on in terms of performances with every single Training Cave boxer bringing it from the first bell until the last to make for some terrific quality and entertaining contests.

Training Cave boxers performed creditably at a night of boxing at Thornhill Trojans' club.

The Training Cave coaches were proud of the team, the way they performed in the ring and how they conducted themselves around the venue afterwards.

Congratulations went to Paul Wild’s ‘dazzler’ of the night Tom Foster for a fantastic performance that proved the highlight of the show.

Organisers have thanked everyone who went along to support the show and helped make the atmosphere amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks also went to boxing team sponsors DNP building services Ltd, Crompton Mouldings Ltd, Leeds Building Services Ltd, QBOL World and the show sponsors Jonny Summers, E Taylor Roofing & Sons Ltd, DNP Building Services Ltd, Trident Forktrucks Ltd and Belgrade Insulation and Drylining Ltd.

Training Cave, based at Unit 20, Carr Mills Business Centre, in Birstall, is a boxing club that is affiliated with England Boxing and has coaches who are also licensed by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Founded in 2017 by Jack Sunderland, the organisation grew over the following years and in 2019 became a social enterprise so it could have a greater impact on the local community using the power of boxing and physical exercise.

Through work with local estates, parks and partnerships with council teams, they aim to create a boxing environment that benefits the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also affiliated with the Fight for Peace Organisation and work with local schools and other charities such as the Huddersfield Town Foundation to ensure we reach those, through boxing, from a variety of different backgrounds.

Anyone ready to take their fitness to the next level can get in touch with Training Cave via their Facebook page or website at https://trainingcave.co.uk/classes

“We can help you achieve your goals, regardless of your age or ability,” they say.

"We specialise in boxing and personal training and have helped many boxers inside the ring.

"We have also helped numerous clients transform their fitness through one to one training sessions."