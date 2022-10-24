Purge Academy boxer Alice Pumphrey adds second European title to list of achievements

Alice brought European boxing glory home for the second time when she won gold in the girls’ 50kg weight division at the European Junior Championships in Montesilvano, Italy.

The Purge fighter is no stranger to success, having won gold at the 2019 European Schools Championships in Georgia.

Earlier this year she showed she had lost none of her ability despite lockdown frustrations when winning the Junior Open Class National Championships as well as the GB Tri-Nations title.

Alice Pumphrey boxed her way to the European Junior Championship.

For her latest success Alice’s marauding style gave her Irish opponent, Grace Conway, all the trouble in the world in the European final.

On the way to a convincing victory, "Smash” forced a standing eight count in the final round and went on to a unanimous points verdict.

She has become the only girl to win European schools and juniors titles back to back for England Boxing.

In the semi-finals Alice beat Azerbaijan’s Aynur Mikayilova and showed her class again with another unanimous decision.

Previous silver medallist Salmeron Noelia Gutierrez, from Spain, tried to take the fight to Alice in the quarter-finals, but the Purge boxer was relentless and another unanimous verdict was forthcoming in a bout voted the best of the quarter-finals.

Two Purge boxers, meanwhile, were in action in the 2022 England Boxing National Development Championships 2022 at Banbury, last weekend.