Alice Pumphrey heads up national and county success for Purge Boxing Academy

Purge Boxing Academy’s Alice Pumphrey became the Junior Open Class National champion.

After a highly successful return to the ring in 2021 following the covid restrictions, Purge has enjoyed even more success so far this season and can now boast a new national champion in Alice Pumphrey.

Alice won the Junior Open Class National Championships with a stoppage victory over a game, tough girl in Ruth Huntley, from Rainham, in the female junior under 52kg class final.

The brilliant performance also earned Pumphrey the accolade of being named as the open class female boxer of the tournament, with judges being the England Talent coaches who attended the event at the Guildford Spectrum.

Alice will now go on to represent her country at the European and Three Nations Championships.

In her national semi-final, fought over the same weekend, Alice defeated Laylie Heath (Sunderland) by a unanimous points decision.

Purge had more boxers through to the national juniors event.

Amaan Hussain was unlucky to meet the reigning national champion, Tommy Dighton (Bodyshots), in the male junior cadet under 52kg final and lost out on points, but put up a good effort in a competitive bout.

He had beaten Leo Robinson (District Youth) by a unanimous decision in the semi-finals over the weekend.

Khunais Khan made it through in the male junior cadet under 44kg class, but lost his semi-final on points to Emal Hamdam (Repton).

He has time on his side, however, as it was only in his third bout that he reached the nationals and once there he gave the champion a great fight.