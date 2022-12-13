The Dicky’s Gym lightweight prospect was up against late substitute opponent Antonio Rodriguez, of Spain, but had little trouble, cruising to an impressive inside the distance victory on the undercard of the Josh Warrington world title fight.

It was O’Regan’s fourth fight of 2022 and rounded off his excellent year of development well as he ends the year with a record of nine defeats and no losses in a pro career that began in 2018, but was interrupted by the lockdowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a way to finish the year,” said Cory after his Leeds contest.

Cory O'Regan made it nine wins from nine with an impressive inside the distance win over Antonio Rodriguez at Leeds Arena. Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“Another great experience boxing at the First Direct Arena on another Matchroom Boxing show in Leeds and good to get a stoppage win on a big stage.“It’s been a busy year of boxing, thanks to my manager Steve Wood at VIP Boxing.“I’d like to thank everyone who come out to support me, also to everyone who’s supported me throughout the year.”

After all eight of his previous wins came via points decisions it was a step up for O’Regan to beat Rodriguez inside four rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had not lost a round in his pro career before the fight, but had not been able to end any of the contests early until this latest dominant performance.

Quickly establishing control against a shorter opponent, O’Regan’s movement was too much for his Spanish opponent and he produced a range of punches from the opening round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sharp work continued through rounds two and three with Rodriguez becoming increasingly frustrated at not being able to land his shots against the skilful Heckmondwike man.

O’Regan appeared to hurt his opponent towards the end of the second round when he had him backed up on the ropes, but when another chance came to end the fight early in round four he took it, firing rapid punches through the guard of the Spaniard to force a stoppage after two minutes and four seconds of the round.