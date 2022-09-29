Dicky's Gym boxing star Callum Simpson aiming to win first title

Simpson is aiming to build up his boxing reputation, with his record now standing at nine wins and no losses.

His next step up is the vacant Central Area title he fights for in his match at Oldham Leisure Centre. He is up against Bury’s Ben Ridings who has a record of five wins and two defeats.

An additional incentive for 25-year-old Simpson is that the winner of the bout will become the mandatory challenger for the British super-middleweight championship.

Dicky's Gym-based boxer Callum Simpson is fighting for the Central Area super-middleweight title. Picture: Karen Priestley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dicky’s Gym, where Simpson trains, is renowned for producing some of the toughest fighters in the country and Callum is the latest to be honing his skills in Batley.

Simpson’s trainer, Mark Hurley, who runs the increasingly influential gym, believes his highly regarded fighter is set to become one of the hottest properties in British boxing.

He cited the fact that Kevin Maree, who is the head of Maree boxing and has been a mainstay in British and Irish Boxing for decades, having worked with multiple champions over the years, previously said that 2022 will be “the year everybody will know how good he is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said: “After seeing him fight live, Kevin Maree said Callum is the biggest British boxing prospect at present.

“It really is some compliment. Callum looks in great shape and has been in phenomenal form during training.

"This is his opportunity to shine and really showcase his talents on a national level.”

Simpson is pleased with the progress he is making and is aiming for victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad