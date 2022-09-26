Dewsbury boxer Amaar Akbar earns valuable experience as he extends winning record

The skilful 22-year-old was happy with his performance as he outpointed Karlo Wallace in a four-round contest to make it four wins from four.

It was “The Prodigy’s” toughest fight to date in the professional ranks, but he emerged as a comfortable winner, 39 points to 37.

“It was a good experience against a guy who came to win,” said Amaar.

Amaar Akbar made it four wins from four.

"My other three fights have been against guys who have not really come to win, they’ve come to shell up

"I think I showed more of my ability against a guy who actually came to fight and it was a good performance I believe.

"Right now it’s just about progressing, learning and keep winning.

“My team believes in me and I believe in myself.

"That was a good experience for me and thank you Karlo Wallace for actually giving me that experience.”

After establishing control in the fight in the first two rounds Akbar was caught by a couple of punches in the third round by an opponent who came out swinging, but the Dewsbury man maintained his composure to see out his points victory.