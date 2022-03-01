Jimmy First won the Central Area lightweight title with a second round victory at the age of 40.

First, who trains at the Batley gym, only turned professional aged 36, but proved that age was no barrier when he made it 11 wins from 11 in beating Leeds boxer Newell, who came into the contest with his own unbeaten record from 13 previous fights.

The fight only lasted two rounds and was eventful to thrill the crowd .

Newell had success in the opening round as he showed an effective jab and caught First with a stiff punch that had him staggering backwards into the ropes.

The 40-year-old was given a standing count, but recovered his composure to comfortably get to the end of the first round.

In the second he was looking for a way in and found it in spectacular style with a right hand over the top punch that floored Newell.

Although the Leeds boxer got to his feet he was on wobbly legs and the referee immediately stopped the contest as he would have been in no position to carry on.

After his stunning victory First said: “I’m emotional to get this job done.

“I don’t know when the last 40-year-old won a Central Area title.

“It means the world to me. This is for everybody. I’ve lost friends throughout Lockdown, I lost my grandma, my nana Rena and I know they are watching down on us.

“Everybody who has supported me – I’ve had a good following from the start – I can’t thank them enough and all my sponsors. I’ve got a great set of sponsors.”

First paid tribute to his opponent, adding: “I’d like to congratulate my friend, opponent and dance partner Justin for the toughness, the heart and the warrior spirit you showed in there.

“You established your jab and found your range early on really well, causing me a lot of problems, and caught me with a cracking stiff jab, giving me my first count of my career – best shot I’ve been caught with as a pro.