Leeds United head for 'new chapter' as Jesse Marsch confirmed as head coach to replace Marcelo Bielsa

Jesse Marsch has been confirmed as the new Leeds United head coach.

The 48-year-old American has a tough job on his hands to follow in the footsteps of living legend Marcelo Bielsa, but has signed a deal that will run until June 2025.

His first game in charge will be Saturday’s Premier League game at Leicester City with the immediate task to arrest an alarming run that has seen the Whites set a new record for goals conceded in a month after letting in 20 in February while picking up just one point.

Marsch, a former USA international midfielder, previously played for DC United, Chicago Fire and Chivas USA in the MLS.

Following his retirement from playing, he became an assistant with the USA national team, before being named as the first head coach of Montreal Impact in 2012.

Three years later, he was named New York Red Bulls boss and led them to the MLS Supporters’ Shield and was also named the 2015 MLS Coach of the Year.

In 2018, he left New York Red Bulls as the coach with the most wins in the club’s history, joining German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as assistant to Ralf Rangnick.

Ahead of the 2019/20 season he was named head coach of sister club Red Bull Salzburg and went on to have great success, winning both the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup in consecutive seasons.

This led to him returning to RB Leipzig as head coach last summer, which was his most recent position, prior to parting ways in December.

He will now be looking to guide Leeds away from the Premier League relegation places over the final 12 games of the campaign.

United's director of football Victor Orta said: “We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter.

“Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well.

“We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds.”

Chief Executive Angus Kinnear added: “We are really pleased to have quickly secured the services of our first-choice head coach.

“Whilst the short-term objective for Jesse is obvious, we believe he has the courage and ambition to build on the strong foundations we have created over the last four years and elevate the performance of the club over the long-term.

"He had a great deal of success with New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg and has demonstrated during our many meetings that he is a great fit with the footballing culture of Leeds United.