Zahid Kahut in his younger days as a professional boxer.

In first fight back after 10 years out of boxing and with only two sparring sessions, Kahut won the WBL World Silver heavyweight title when he beat pro boxer Lee Kellett on points in Leeds.

A shut out on the judges scorecards gave the Dewsbury man a convincing victory in his first contest for the silver legends promotion. Up against a former European regional champion, Kahut rolled back the years to become the first Silver World Legends champion.

He came out to keep Kellett on the end of a southpaw jab and dropped his opponent in the first round.

Zahid continued to dominate with his southpaw lead for the other seven rounds of the eight-round bout and turned back the years from his early days when he was once a contestant in Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom prize fighter on Sky TV.