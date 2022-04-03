Cory O’Regan maintains perfect winning record on big night in Leeds
Unbeaten Dewsbury boxer Cory O’Regan moved his professional record to six wins with a comfortable win over Jakub Laskowski when he fought on the big Josh Warrington world title fight bill in Leeds.
Competing at the Leeds Arena on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s IBF title fight against Kiko Martinez, O’Regan looked in control from the first bell as he won every round on the referee’s scorecard, writes Ben McKenna.
The contest was a step up for O’Regan, whose first five professional outings had all been four-round contests.
But the extra rounds did not seem to trouble the Dicky’s Gym fighter as he out-worked and out-boxed Laskowski throughout in an impressive display.
After the fight he reflected: “I controlled it well, I am happy.
"The least punishment you take the better and it is important to look good. I have enjoyed everything about it and to get my first opportunity in this stage is all I can ask for.”