Cory O’Regan maintains perfect winning record on big night in Leeds

Cory O’Regan has his hands raised after an impressive win over Jakub Laskowski at the Leeds Arena. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

Competing at the Leeds Arena on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s IBF title fight against Kiko Martinez, O’Regan looked in control from the first bell as he won every round on the referee’s scorecard, writes Ben McKenna.

The contest was a step up for O’Regan, whose first five professional outings had all been four-round contests.

But the extra rounds did not seem to trouble the Dicky’s Gym fighter as he out-worked and out-boxed Laskowski throughout in an impressive display.

Cory O’Regan moved his pro record to 6-0 at the Leeds Arena. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

After the fight he reflected: “I controlled it well, I am happy.